Bedford School in Trophy final again

Holders Bedford School have secured their place in the Natwest Champions Trophy final for the second successive season after beating Epsom College recently.

With thousands watching, either in person or via the RFU live stream, the teams were under pressure to perform and the match did not disappoint.

Epsom took the early lead after 11 minutes with a try, but Bedford rallied superbly to force themselves deep into their opponents’ territory.

Despite applying pressure, Bedford failed to breach the Epsom line and went into half-time trailing 5-0.

The second half of the match, however, was a very different story.

From kick-off Bedford dominated possession and territory as they set up a scrum in the Epsom 22 which allowed Ben Kight to touch down and level the match.

Ten minutes later Bedford School’s captain, Fraser Dingwall crossed the line for a deserved try to give his side a 10-5 lead; an advantage they would hold to the end.

Epsom College returned wave after wave of attack but Bedford School held firm, shutting them down every time. The reigning champions’ defence was impressive and they held out to win and keep their dream of back-to-back Champions Trophy titles alive.

Bedford School’s director of rugby James Hinkins said: “I am immensely proud of the boys, how they raised their game in the second half and showed what they can do in attack.

“When under pressure in defence, they organised quickly, got good line speed and had the desire and commitment to make every tackle a positive one.

“We are understandably excited to be in the final again.

“It is another challenge and another fantastic experience.”

Bedford will face Tonbridge School in the final this afternoon at Saracen’s home ground Allianz Park.

The 2.30pm kick-off can be watched live on www.englandrugby.com.