Bedford Rowing Club’s Masters gold rush

Bedford Rowing Club started their 135th season in great style at the Worlds Masters Championships held on Lake Bagsvaerd in Denmark over the weekend.

The Masters crew of Bill Sadler, Mike Harris, Dave Catlin and Richard White beat crews from the Czech Republic, Germany, Croatia and Denmark to win the Category ‘F’ Coxless Fours event as their time of 3.27mins over the 1,000m course was one of the fastest of the day.

They followed this up with a win in the Category ‘G’ event (65yrs - 70yrs ) with Shirl Musselle replacing Catlin to defeat crews from America, Norway Holland and Denmark for a second gold medal.

On the final day of the Championships, this time with the sixth member of the local squad, Chris Wisbey together with two oarsmen from Upper Thames Rowing club from Henley on Thames, they took a third gold medal in the ‘G’ class Eights event.

The crew won this event by the huge margin of four lengths, leaving the other crews from Japan, Norway, Holland and Denmark trailing behind.

Finally, on the same day, Dave Catlin and Mike Harris took second place in the ‘G’ double sculls race.

Although Bedford Rowing Club have won a number of World Masters Championship Gold medals , never before have they collected three in one Championships.