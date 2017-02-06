Ampthill create history by beating Blackheath

National League One: Blackheath 17 Ampthill 24

Ampthill made a little piece of club history this weekend as they beat Blackheath for the first time in their history.

The 24-17 victory keeps the A’s second in National One as director of rugby Mark Lavery said: “It was a great day for Ampthill. The seconds also beat Blackheath 37-20, and three of the duel-registered lads we’ve had playing for us this season turned out for the England U20 side that beat France – it’s quite dreamlike for us.”

Ampthill lead Blackheath 14-10 at half time through tries from Reece Marshall and Will Allman, both converted by Joe Tarrant.

Ten minutes after the restart the A’s extended their advantage further as Tarrant touched down, and added the extras, to give Ampthill a 21-10 lead.

Joe Tarrant kicked a penalty to make it 24-17, which is how the scores remained until the final whistle.

Lavery added: “We were still making silly territory-related errors. At 21-10 we had the chance for a fourth try and a bonus point but we’ve failed to kick out and have conceded to put ourselves under pressure.

“They’ve put us under enormous pressure for the final 20 minutes as they threw everything at us.

“We’ll need to be a lot more accurate than we were this week when we play Hartpury College at Dillingham.

“They’ve got a 100 per cent winning record in the league still and for good reason. They’re 100 per cent professional, and they make this division what it is.

“We welcome the challenge - it’s why we’re in this game.”