A’s entertain unbeaten league leaders

Ampthill RFC entertain Hartpury College at Dillingham Park this weekend in a top-of-the-table National One clash.

The visitors go into the game as the clear form team in the division, with a 100 per cent record of 21 wins from 21 so far, leading the As by 28 points already.

Director of rugby at Ampthill, Mark Lavery, said: “We’ve got to give huge respect to the champions elect.

“After 21 games they’ve scored over 1,000 points, conceded 350, and picked up a bonus point in every game.

“We predict they’ll finish the season unbeaten.”

Ampthill lost by six tries to two when the sides went head to head in Gloucestershire last October with Hartpury eventually running out easy 49-14 winners.

However, the As did fair better against the College when they met at Dillingham Park towards the end of last season, edging to a 24-18 victory.

On hosting such strong opposition, Lavery added: “They’re a full-time professional outfit .

“They’ve the facilities and the resources that Premiership clubs enjoy, forget the Championship, they’re already above that.

“It’s a huge honour for us to host them on their way up to the Championship.

“They’ll be a huge threat to the teams they meet there next season – and don’t be surprised if they win back-to-back promotions.”

Kick off at Dillingham Park is at 2.15pm.