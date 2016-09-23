Lovell back in the ring to face Conroy at York Hall

First for sports news

First for sports news

0
Have your say

Bedford boxer Max Lovell is due to have his fourth professional fight this weekend when he is lined up to face Liam Conroy on the Goodwin Promotions ‘For Honour and Pride’ bill at York Hall.

Component:1.7594320.1474626881, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page