Tries galore as Bedford put Pontypridd to the sword

Bedford Blues enjoyed a 52-12 win over Pontypridd on Saturday in their final pre-season friendly ahead of the start of the new league campaign at Goldington Road.

Dean Adamson, Tom Farrell (2), George Edgson, Tom James, Ben Adams, Tom Whiteley and Tom Griffiths all scored tries, with Myles Dorrian converting one and Jake Sharp five.

Ponty started well with Hemi Barnes crossing the line in the fourth minute.

Blues fired back with two quick tries from Adamson and Farrell. Dorrian converted Adamson’s effort, and Bedford stretched 17-5 ahead in the 23rd minute with Edgson scoring.

Ponty hit back with Liam Belcher going over and Ceri Sweeney adding the extras to make it 17-12.

The second half belonged to Bedford and Farrell doubled his tally under the posts with Sharp adding the extras to make it 24-12.

Bedford’s backs then started to enjoy themselves and replacement Tom James dotted down, Sharp converting.

Forward Adams scored next, with a Sharp conversion made it 38-12.

The next try came as a result of pace as Elliot Clements-Hill ran a beautiful outside arc before hitting Whitely at pace allowing the scrum half to score under the posts giving Sharp a simple conversion in the 71st minute.

It was left to Griffiths to score the final try and Sharp converted for a fifth time.