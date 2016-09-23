Queens run riot over OG’s

Bedford Queens continued their superb start to the Midlands Four East South season with a thumping 55-0 win over Wellingborough OG’s at the weekend.

The side was largely unchanged from the week before with halfbacks Ashley Tapper and David Morrish returning to the side and Del Starling moving from the bench to starting on the wing.

Queens showed their intent right from the off with a flurry of tries within the first 25 minutes.

The first was a superb effort from Jon Wells in the opening moments as the former Bedford Blues and Bedford Ath player showed his class, rounding the last defender with ease after making a superb line break.

Chris Bell slotted over the conversion to make it 7-0.

This was followed with tries from Stacy Yates, following a well worked catch and drive move, David Morrish, Will George and Ryan Lennon.

The pick of the bunch was from George’s effort who touched down after an impressive passage of play with offloads and support play from backs and forwards alike.

The first five minutes of the second half was to be OG’s own purple patch attacking Queens line which brought a great defensive effort from the hosts until full back Sam Morris broke away to touch down and increase Queens lead.

Wells would then go on to add to his tally with another try before Starling scored with his classic show and go, ghosting through untouched to touch down.

Last but not least Rory Dunn wrapped up the scoring with a fantastic try as the open side flanker showed his pace to go on the outside of the OG’s winger to make the scores 55-0.

Wells was given the man of the match award sponsored by Lane & Holmes, as he was superb scoring two tries and looking threatening whenever the ball came to him.

This weekend Queens host Coventry-based Copsewood in the cup as the club look to hopefully kick off another good run this season.