Four changes for Blues side to face London Irish

Bedford Blues return to action at Goldington Road this afternoon knowing that nothing but the best will do when London Irish are in town.

A much improved performance against Jersey in St Peter last weekend saw the Blues come within a few inches of victory and now the team have the sizeable task of taking on the former Premiership team on their home patch.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Blues Defence Coach Ian Vass told the club’s official website: “Everyone is excited about the clash with London Irish this weekend and it is important for us to keep improving as a team as the weeks go by.

“Irish are obviously a very strong and organized operation so we’ve got to be smart in the way we go about our work.

“These games are always great challenges for the players and we are looking forward to seeing how our lads go against such tough opposition.”

The Blues make four changes from the team that came close in Jersey with Pat Tapley starting on the wing, Tom James getting the nod at scrum half, George Edgson taking the number two shirt and Chris Judge coming in at tighthead prop.

Sam James is installed on the replacements bench alongside Justin Blanchet who returns to action follow his knock against Cornish Pirates on the opening weekend.

Starting line-up: 15. Elliot Clement-Hill; 14. Pat Tapley; 13. Tom Farrell; 12. Michael Le Bourgeois (c); 11. Dean Adamson; 10. Myles Dorrian; 9. Tom James;

1. Hayden Thompson-Stringer; 2. George Edgson; 3. Chris Judge; 4. Will Carrick-Smith; 5. Ed Taylor; 6. Jason Hill; 7. Josh Buggea; 8. Ben Adams.

Replacements: 16. Sam James; 17. Jack Culverhouse; 18. Dave Spelman; 19. Mike Howard 20. Justin Blanchet; 21. Jordan Burns; 22. Jake Sharp.