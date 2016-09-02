Bedford Blues ready for Pirates test

Bedford Blues’ league campaign gets under way at Goldington Road on Saturday with the visit of Cornish Pirates.

The two sides have been regular opponents in the Greene King IPA Championship and last season’s match up in Bedford ended up with a 54-46 victory for the Blues.

Bedford will be looking to build on their fourth place berth last time around. Their season ended with a play-off defeat to Bristol Rugby, while Pirates finished in ninth.

The Blues warmed up nicely with a comfortable 52-12 victory over Pontypridd at Goldington Road at the weekend.

They ran in eight tries with Dean Adamson, Tom Farrell (2), George Edgson, Tom James, Ben Adams, Tom Whiteley and Tom Griffiths all crossing the wash, while Myles Dorrian converted once and Jake Sharp chipped over five more.

Blues Director of Rugby Mike Rayer said: “We’ve had two really good hit outs against Pontypridd, they were a lot stronger this time around and we really had to work hard for our points.

“It was just the sort of game we wanted going into the first Championship fixture against Cornish Pirates.

“We’re in a tough league and we know that there are a lot of strong and physical packs out there.

“We were able to include some of the Saracens lads this afternoon which was great and it gave them the opportunity to bed in.

“We got all 15 involved today which has always been our philosophy, and overall it’s been a pleasing afternoon.”