Lashings of fun at Blunham this summer

Ex-international cricketers will descend on Blunham this summer for a charity game.

Blunham are hosting the famous Lashings CC on June 23 with a T20 game from 4pm that day.

That follows four hours of fun in a marquee on the playing field, a three course meal and plenty of interaction with cricket stars that will include the likes of Monty Panesar, Devon Malcolm, Gordon Greenidge, Martin Bicknell, Chris Schofield, Wasim Jaffer, Kirk Edwards and Usman Afzaal as well as BBC Test Match commentator Henry Blofeld.

That evening the club will also be hosting a concert by 80s and 90s hit band Roachford on an outdoor stage at Blunham playing field.

Tickets to join the club in the marquee for Lashings are available by contacting Neil Wildon via email on Neil.Wildon@cedesa.co.uk.

Tickets for Roachford cost £25 and are available at www.universe.com