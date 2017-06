Stars from the worlds of cricket and music arrive in Blunham on Friday (June 23).

The famous Lashings team, made up of former international cricketers, will sit down for a meal and entertainment in a marquee, before at 4pm playing a T20 match against the village side.

The fun continues with 90s singer Roachford on stage at the playing fields from 8pm. Tickets are reduced to £15 a head, £5 for kids. There is limited availability on the door.