It’s a weekend of woe for Flitwick

Flitwick’s Sunday struggles continued as they were on the receiving end of a blistering assault from Ben Abbott in the Greene King Bedfordshire League Premier Division.

Abbott, the brother of Australia international bowler Sean, blasted a double century for Dunstable Town at the Hardy Vale, finishing on 218 from 127 balls as Dunstable racked up 329-6 in 45 overs.

No Flitwick batsman could get settled, with Isaac Malkani, Nadeera Nawela and Shoaib Rashid all getting starts on 17, as the Otters were left on 104-8 when rain arrived after 30 overs, handing the visitors a comfortable victory by 225 runs.

The early-evening downpour worked against Flitwick II in their Division Two game at Eaton Socon.

Batting first, they managed 221, with openers Phil Gurney (42) and Michael Bodo (52) setting a good platform, and Sean Nicklin adding 28. A stoppage reduced Socon’s run-chase to 130 in 23 overs, which they reached in 20, just one wicket down.

Flitwick III almost pulled off an impressive run-chase in their Division Six match at Stevenage II.

Stevenage piled up 269-5 in 40 overs, Ibrahim Sheikh picking up 2-50.

John Trussell (86) and Shoaib Rehman (110) continued their fine form for the Otters, putting on 187 for the first wicket, but the team fell 10 runs short of their target.

It was a tough Saturday for the club in the Saracens Hertfordshire League, with the 1st XI suffering their first Championship defeat.

Flitwick were put in by West Herts at the Hardy Vale, and could manage only 151, with George Thurstance starting making 56 and Carl Ferguson contributing 21.

Justin Powick launched West Herts’ run-chase with 73, and knocked off the last 84 alongside Matthew Smith (43 not out), getting his side home by six wickets.

Flitwick slipped to fourth in the Championship.

Flitwick II lost a tight Bedfordshire derby against Luton Town and Indians II in Division 3B.

The Otters bowled well as usual, restricting Luton to 126 after opener Jeremy Page had made 56.

Flitwick made a promising start at 42 for no wicket, but declined quickly, losing nine for 52. Last pair Matthew Pateman and Ian Moxon-Booth put on a stoic 26, but Moxon-Booth was out with just five needed.

Flitwick III picked up the club’s sole victory of the weekend with a 153-run thumping of Pirton, allowing them to close the gap on their opponents at the top of Division 8A.

Robert Timms smashed 118, his second century of the season, and Steve Allen (34) and Ryan Wing (28 not out) rounded the innings off well, allowing the Otters to reach 255-9.

The Otters bowlers made short work of Pirton, with Wing capturing 4-33.