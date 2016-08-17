Gold for Great Scott in Rio

Former Sharnbrook Sixth Form student Giles Scott won gold in sailing’s Finn class to give Great Britain their fifth successive Olympic title in the event.

The Weymouth-based 29-year-old, who left the college 10 years ago after studying geology, plus physics and geography, succeeded Sir Ben Ainslie, who won three previous titles.

The Briton missed out on a place in the London 2012 Finn competition to Ainslie after his rival dominated the regattas leading up to the Games.

Scott took an unassailable lead going into Tuesday’s medal race, having won three of the 10 races in the opening series.

He came second in the final race and finished with a total score of 36 point as Slovenia’s Vasilij Zbogar took silver and USA’s Caleb Paine claimed bronze.

Scott said: “It’s so hard to describe it. You work so hard for so long for just one week in your life

“It’s been a huge luxury because there’s not many times when you can say you’ve won an Olympic Games before the medal race.

“It’s incredibly good to be in a situation where we can look back and say that all the decisions we have made and thought so hard about were the correct decisions to make in the end.”