Wootton smash eight to top Bedfordshire League

bedfordshire league

Chris Butler led the way with a hat-trick supported by an own goal plus braces from Robbie O’Dell and Kane Griffith. The Crescents replies came via Dom Parrella, Shahiaur Rahman and Mohammed Raheem Jabber.

Sitting in second spot, also with their 100% record intact, are Shefford Town & Campton who thanks to a strike after just 18 minutes from Lewis Taylor were the 1-0 home winners over Stevington.

Whilst in third and still 100% are Marston Shelton Rovers who recorded a 1-0 victory at Renhold United. Wes Burrows heading the all important goal just six minutes from the break. Goalkeeper George Keddle-Lobban was the Rovers second half hero in saving a penalty from Jason Allision.

The next four positions are taken up by a quartet of unbeaten clubs. In fourth are Crawley Green Reserves who had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Cranfield United. Ali Smith and Martin Holland marked the home scoresheet against Green replies via Dion Brown and Callum Yates.

Whilst in fifth and sixth are Flitwick Town and Caldecote who shared the points in a 1-1 draw. Daniel Stafford scored for the Town and Carl Heath for Caldecote to leap both sides above the now seventh AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College who were sitting the afternoon out.

Elsewhere there were first wins for Wilstead and Kempston Rovers Development. Wilstead were 4-1 home winners over Ickwell & Old Warden where Lee Reynolds netted twice to go alongside single strikes from Liam Fenton and Kevin Butler against an own goal in reply for the visitors.

The Rovers went one better with a 5-0 home victory over AFC Oakley M&DH. Emmanuel Dahie claimed a hat-trick and brought up the nap hand were single strikes from Anas Becnkoum and Haroun Ouagena.

Division One supported by O’Neills.

Division One supported by O’Neills action saw four of the five games go the way of the visitors. Leading the way were Flitwick Town Reserves with a 4-0 victory at The 61FC Luton Reserves. Dan Gorrick with a hat-trick was supported by a single goal from Scott Gadsden.

Also scoring four were AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves who won 4-1 at Biggleswade FC Reserves. Justin Newman with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Daniel Green and Kurtis Alleyne against a lone home reply from Liam Beech.

For Riseley Sports it was a 3-1 win at Sandy. Jack Healy netting twice and James Jermyn once against a lone reply from Max O’Keffe.

Whilst also winning by the same scoreline were Henlow who opened their season by winning at Meltis Albion. Luke Hills, Paul Wright and Derek Newton with the goals to do the damage against a home penalty in reply from Carl Townsend.

However bucking the trend were Shefford Town & Campton Reserves who ran out the 3-0 home winners over Cranfield United Reserves. 1-0 ahead at the break with a goal from Malcolm Marimirofa, the tally in the second period was added to by strikes from Ashley Parker and Jordan Greenwood.

Division Two

Leading the way at the head of Division Two are Renhold United Reserves who won 5-3 at Bedford Albion to retain their 100% record, Michael France scoring all five goals against Albion replies via Paul Babbington twice and Ash Mcdonald once.

Also netting nap hands were Houghton Athletic and Wilstead Reserves. The Athletic were 5-0 home winners over Wixams Wanderers where Petru Ciochina netted twice to go alongside single goals for Leon Derose, Gavin Watson and Troy Walker.

Whilst Wilstead netted a 5-1 home win over Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves, Luke Pursey and Joe Sullivan with braces joined on the scoresheet by Luke Prietzel against a lone Rovers reply via Robert Moore.

Opening their season were Henlow Reserves in winning 4-2 at Westoning. James Campbell with a brace plus single goals for Russel Ayles and Matty Heneghan doing the damage against home replies via Lewis Wilson and Taylor Clayton.

Also enjoying their first win of the season were Luton Leagrave AFC with a 3-2 home victory over CS Rovers. Hartley Coleman netted all three goals against Rovers replies via Connor Darocha and Shane Robb.

The final game in this division saw hosts Atletico Europa having to settle for a share of the spoils in a 3-3 draw with Sundon Park Rovers. Ousmane Sylia, Mo Banda and Paddy Alimanji were on the home scoresheet against Rovers replies via Ethan Tenn, Jake Harle and Brian Fraser.

Division Three

The highest scorers of the day were Harlington who opened their Division Three league season with a 9-5 home victory over White Eagles. Shea Gentle-King scored five times and Marcus Gittens twice to go alongside an own goal plus a strike from Steve Farkas.

The top of the table position belongs to Bedford Albion Reserves who won 3-1 at Wootton Village. Ryan Stocker gave the Village a 1-0 half time lead before Albion second period goals from Pask Grasso, Josh Emmerton and Ben Darby won the points for the Albion.

There was also an away win for Clifton who opened their season by winning 5-4 at Kempston Athletic. Dylan Donaldson led the way with a hat-trick, joined on the scoresheet by Ross Donaldson and Cameron Lewis to bring up the nap hand against Athletic replies via Josh St Claire Pieree with a brace plus an own goal and a lone strike from Gary Whitbread.

Whilst for AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A it was a 4-1 home win over Sandy Reserves. Jake Duxberry, John Hislop, Dave Di Carlo and Simao Faia netting the home goals against a lone reply from Lucian Calgarita.