Wood-Garness bags a treble as Eagles go through

Bedford Town progressed into the quarter-finals of the Beds Senior Cup after a 3-2 win at Dunstable Town on

Saturday.

This first-round tie was brought forward after both sides found themselves without a league or FA Cup game to play.

The Eagles took the lead in the 15th minute with a fine angled strike from Bradley Woods-Garness.

Devante Stanley did the hard work in the lead up to the goal, after he went on a diagonal run from left to right.

Instead of looking for an opportunity to shoot, he picked out Woods-Garness, who struck the ball into the back of the net.

Ben Sawyer and Ryan Auger combined in the left corner of the area a few minutes later, but when it came for a strike, Auger scuffed his shot and the ball spun harmlessly away.

At the midway point of the half, Sawyer went on a run down the left before cutting inside and hitting a low shot, but he was denied by Will Henry in the Dunstable goal.

Auger hit a free-kick into the side netting as Bedford showed their dominance.

But a mad couple of minutes just before the break meant Dunstable remarkably went in at half-time 2-1 up.

With five minutes of the half to go, Arel Amu raced onto a forward pass and evaded a Bedford defence that were forlornly claiming offside.

With the exposed and onrushing Kyle Forster to beat, Amu fired beyond the Bedford keeper to equalise for the Southern Premier side.

Two minutes later Amu was given too much time and space in the area following a corner, and he placed another shot past Forster to give his side the lead at the break.

The Eagles had the best of the second-half and straight after the restart James Peters headed just over from a corner.

An opportunistic lob from Josh Oyibo from the edge of the area had Henry scrambling back, but the ball dropped just over the bar.

Bedford equalised in the 59th minute when Woods-Garness went on a run down the right from 35 yards out, brought the ball into the area and slotted it past Henry.

Scott Betts thought he had scored for Dunstable when his powerhouse shot hit the bar and bounced near the line before it was cleared, but the referee judged it not to have crossed the line.

Bedford then went straight on the attack, and within 20 seconds of the Betts scare, Auger put the ball wide at the other end.

Woods-Garness completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute when his initial shot was saved by Henry, but the Bedford striker, despite being on the ground, struck the rebound into the net to give Bedford the eventual winning 3-2 scoreline.

After this, Bedford were never really troubled. Henry tipped Auger’s free kick over the bar, and in stoppage time, Leroy Griffiths lobbed Henry, but the ball didn’t have the momentum to cross the line.

This Saturday the Eagles host Hayes & Yeading in the league.