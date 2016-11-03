Wilstead retain slender lead in Bedfordshire League

There is no change at the head of the Premier Division supported by Sportsform league table following victories for the leading three clubs on Saturday.

Current leaders Wilstead held onto their one point lead at the head of the summit after they took their unbeaten ways up to five games with a 6-1 home win over Marston Shelton Rovers.

Paul Jones and Adam Budek both scored braces and were joined on the scoresheet by Kevin Butler and Adam Chambers against a lone Rovers reply via Dale Malciw.

However, the league leaders were to end the game with just 10 men following a red card for Michael Jones some 20 minutes from time.

For second place Flitwick Town it was a 3-2 victory at Cranfield United to end the home sides four game winning run. Phil Matthews netted twice and Luke Finnie once against a brace in reply from United’s Martin Holland.

Third place Renhold United extended their unbeaten ways up to eight games with a 4-1 home win over Ampthill Town Reserves who have now failed to win any of their last seven outings to slide into the bottom four. Alex Liburd with a brace plus Sergi Kadji and Roland Ashby were on target for United against a lone Town reply via Jack Webster.

Remaining in fourth and fifth spots are Shefford Town & Campton and Caldecote after their head to head clash at Hitchin Road ended in a 0-0 draw.

Whilst now in sixth place are AFC Oakley M&DH following their 2-1 home victory over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College, Liam Donovan and Ali Smith netting the goals to do the damage against a Town reply from Courtney Broughton.

Also winning on home soil were the now seventh place Sharnbrook who beat Ickwell & Old Warden 2-1 thanks to a pair of second half goals from Jim Burnside which included a 87th minute penalty. Andrew Vallom was the visitors’ goalscorer.

Elsewhere over at Weston Park home side Wootton Blue Cross claimed their first victory in seven outings with a 4-3 win over Kempston Rovers Development.

However they chose the hard way to return to winning ways by first scoring twice in the opening four minutes to lead 2-0 before going 2-3 behind with just 17 minutes left to play – only to then score twice late on to claim all three points.

Robert O’Dell with a brace plus Jack Downes and Lui Sarrington where their goal scorers against Town replies from Michael Fisher, twice, and Samuel Smith.

Meantime for bottom of the table Sandy it was the collection of their first point of the season when goals from Nathan Morris and Matt Johnson in the games closing five minutes saw them earn a 2-2 home draw against Stevington who had shot into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from William Pinney and Ben Walsh.

Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford

League leaders Crawley Green were in no mood to show any mercy to bottom of the table Old Bradwell United Reserves by beating them 7-0 to retain their seasons unbeaten ways. Ryan Smith netted six times, joined on the scoresheet by a single goals from Sodiq Thompson.

Whilst for second place Meltis Albion it was a 3-0 victory at Elstow Abbey thanks to a brace of goals from Gary Townsend plus a strike from Scott Alleyne.

Elsewhere, Henlow were to lose their 100% home record when beaten 2-1 by a M&DH Clapham Sports side claiming their first away win of the season to take them up into fifth place in the league standings. Glen Tumulty grabbed both goals against a home reply via Antony Bowskill.

Bedfordshire FA Intermediate Cup 2nd Round

The biggest win of the afternoon went the way of Cople & Bedford SA with a 4-0 home victory over Luton District & South Beds League side Square thanks to goals from Tom Marwood, Ollie Hughes, James Munns and Iain Asplin.

Whilst also beating Luton District & South Beds League opposition were Totternhoe Reserves and Shefford Town & Campton Reserves.

Totternhoe, with goals from Chris Golding and Charlie Beary, secured a 2-0 home win over St Josephs while Shefford claimed a 3-2 home win over Houghton Rangers thanks to a brace from Jordan Cleghorn and a single strike from Sam Kelly.

The Luton District & South Beds League gaining their revenge when Queens Park Crescents had just a goal from Shahinur Rahman to show for their 5-1 home defeat by Farley Boys, and Westoning were beaten 3-0 at North Sundon Wanderers.

Elsewhere AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves made it four Bedfordshire County League sides into the hat for the last eight draw by emerging the 1-0 winners at fellow league side The 61FC Luton Reserves thanks to a strike from Kegan Roberts.

Division Two

Wixams’ lead at the head of the Division Two league table is nowdown to just two points after they lost their 100% home record when held to a 3-3 draw by the still unbeaten Lea Sports PSG. Adam Jellis with a brace plus Gareth White fired Wixams 3-0 ahead until a brace from Dylan Cadger and a strike from Josh Smith gave PSG a share of the points.

Despite their point PSG dropped from second to third in the league standings after Riseley Sports maintained their 100% away record to climb up into second spot in the table via a 1-0 victory at the previously unbeaten at home Flitwick Town Reserves. This was all thanks to a goal from Sam Henman.

Elsewhere the biggest win of the day saw Sundon Park Rovers lift themselves off of the bottom of the league when claiming their first win of the season via a 5-0 home victory over Kempston Hammers Sports. Craig Barnes led the way with a hat-trick alongside strikes from Shane Roberts and Ethan Tann to bring up the nap hand.

Now occupying that bottom spot are AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves who were beaten 5-1 at Houghton Athletic for whom Troy Walker netted a hat-trick alongside single goals for Sam Martin and Kelly Ajayi against a lone M&DH reply via Joey Gascoyne.

Meantime over at Harvey Close, Caldecote Reserves returned to winning ways for the first time in four outings with a 4-1 home victory over Cranfield United Reserves. Jack Stagg scored twice to go with single strikes from Christan Lamb and Carl Bilcock against a lone United reply from Alex Moyles.

The Atletico Europa v Potton Town game is now subject to a league inquiry after being abandoned with just five minutes into play with the scoreline still at 0-0.

Division Three

Kempston Athletic are now three points clear at the head of the Division Three league table after they maintained their unbeaten ways with a 4-3 home victory over Shefford Town & Campton.

Josh St Clair Pierre with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Adam Moloney and James Maxwell against Town replies from Sam Mastrafchiecv, Michael Castle and Jake Brown.

Losing ground on the leaders were second place Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves who were held to a 1-1 draw at White Eagles. Andy Elms netting for the Rovers and Wojciech Plizga for the Eagles.

Also finishing all square, but at 0-0, was the Sandy Albion v Renhold United Reserves encounter.

Elsewhere it was home wins all the way. Caldecote A took their winning ways up to three games with a 6-0 win over bottom of the table Wootton Village, Tony Norman with a brace being joined on the scoresheet by Daniel Kingdom, Jimmy Fuller, Callum McCoy and James Whitmore.

Whilst Bedford Albion ran out 5-1 winners over AFC Dunton, Paul Babbinngton with a hat-trick plus a brace from Jack Brown bringing up the nap hand against a Dunton own goal in reply.

Division Four

There is no change at the head of the division four league table following wins for the top three sides.

Current leaders Dinamo Flitwick held onto their two point lead with a 3-1 home victory over bottom of the table Lidlington United Sports to maintain their seasons unbeaten ways, Dale Goldie twice and Nick Payne netting the vital goals against a lone United reply from Alex Stubley.

Whilst second place CS Rovers were 4-1 home winners over Sandy Reserves. Connor Darocha with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Lorrel Smith and Tom Taylor against a lone reply via James Pesland.

For third place Henlow Reserves it was a 3-2 victory at Stevington Reserves to maintain their seasons unbeaten away ways and now leave them unbeaten in their last six outings. Ron Bratchell, James Campbell and Matt Wilson were on their scoresheet against home replies via Regan Scott and Aaron Fletcher.

Also enjoying life on the road were Flitwick Town A who returned to winning ways for the first time in four outings with a 4-1 victory at Harlington.

David Lyons with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Stuart Kemp and Joe Kwarcinski against a lone home reply via Farrel Whitman.

Whilst AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A picked up their first away point of the season when drawing 1-1 at Clifton, Dale Houghton netting for the home side and Charlie Corcoran for the Town.