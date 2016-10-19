Watkins seals late Eagles win

Bedford Town made it five Southern League Division One Central games unbeaten with a late, late 3-2 victory at Chalfont St Peter on Saturday.

The visitors went close when George Boland fired wide in the first minute, while he put another header off target, with Luke Knight denied by keeper Garry Malone from 20 yards.

Phil Draycott and Adam Watkins then saw opportunities blocked, before the Eagles were in front on 25 minutes through Nathan Frater’s lob from a tight angle.

Adam Kirby levelled on 35 minutes for the hosts, while there was worse to come for Bedford just before the break, Craige Tomkins on target.

In the second period, Boland missed from close range, while Hull forced Malone into a good save.

With time running out, the Eagles won a penalty with six minutes to go when Watkins was felled in the area and Knight stepped up to score from the spot.

Bedford then grabbed a winner in the closing stages as Watkins’ deflected shot beat Malone as the Eagles now sit eighth in the table, just two points away from a play-off position.

This weekend, Bedford are at home to Uxbridge, while on Tuesday night, Jon Taylor’s side travel to near neighbours Barton Rovers.

Eagles: Harris, Farrell, Clifford, Hull, Peter, Knight (C), Watkins, Baffour, Frater, Boland, Draycott.

Subs not used: Stanley, Pickering, Harpur.

Attendance: 89.

>> Bedford FC slumped to a 2-0 home defeat against Harpenden Town in the SSML Division One on Saturday.

The visitors led through Samuel James’ 15th minute strike, while Harry Hunt (87) sealed the win late on. Bedford travel to Leverstock Green in the League Challenge Trophy next Tuesday.