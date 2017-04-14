Walnut Boys back to winning ways

Southern League Division One Central: Chalfont St Peter 0 Kempston Rovers 3

Kempston Rovers got themselves back to winning ways on Tuesday night in their re-arranged game at Chalfont St Peter with a comfortable 3-0 triumph.

Despite having seven players injured or unavailable, Rovers set about their task from the off and hit the bar in the opening minutes as Luke Heneghan’s corner fell invitingly for Ben Shepherd, whose volley just didn’t dip enough.

Kempston keeper Carl Knox only had one real save of note to make in the first half, a comfortable catch from a long range effort shortly before the away side’s best spell.

Jamaine Ivy narrowly missed Jake Newman’s cross before his snapshot was straight at the goalkeeper.

The teams remained level at half-time but the second-half was a different story.

After Newman hit the side-netting and Knox saved from Luke Maguire, Rovers took the lead just past the hour-mark. Munashe Sundire played a crossfield ball to Shepherd, who took a couple of touches and fired into the net.

It wasn’t long until Rovers made it two. Ash Fuller flicked on a low cross and the ball sat up beautifully for Newman to hook across goal and under the bar.

Kempston restricted their hosts to long shots and half chances before making the game safe late on when Fuller teed up Michael Fisher, who was hauled down by the keeper for a penalty that Fuller dispatched.

There was time for one last chance for the hosts but Knox produced a superb point blank smothering block to deny sub Chris Henry.

The win lifts Rovers to sixth place, level on points with fifth-placed AFC Dunstable as they host Fleet Town this afternoon.