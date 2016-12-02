Walnut Boys are too good for Moles

Kempston Rovers continued their fine form with a 3-0 win at Aylesbury in their Southern League Division One Central clash on Saturday.

The visitors made two changes to the team who beat local rivals Bedford Town as both Ieuan Riley and Dom Marsala came into the midfield.

Rovers started the game brightly and on a poor pitch, moved the ball well to created a few decent chances.

However, Aylesbury went close too as a fantastic tackle from Alex Stoyles kept the scores goalless.

Rovers then started to dominate and control the game, as a well-worked passage of play resulted in a perfect ball from Marsala to Danny Watson who produced a fine finish.

The visitors created a number of other good opportunities before the break, but couldn’t make the most of them.

In the second period, Rovers remained in charge, although three substitutions were introduced to freshen them up.

It paid dividends too as Ashley Fuller made in 2-0 from the penalty spot on 65 minutes.

With nine minutes left, Ben Shepherd finished off another excellent move to see Rovers third in the table.

Kempston’s home match with Arlesey was postponed on Tuesday night due to a frozen pitch.

This weekend, Kempston entertain leaders Royston while on Tuesday, they host Chalfont St Peter.