Shefford knock Wilstead off top of Bedfordshire League

Caldecote v Ampthill Town Reserves. Picture: David Kay.

Wilstead’s reign at the top of the Bedfordshire League Premier Division supported by Sportsform ended with their 2-3 home defeat at the hands of Shefford Town & Campton who now climb to fifth.

