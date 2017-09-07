Shefford hit five to top Bedfordshire League

Shefford Town & Campton took themselves back to the top of the Premier Division supported by Sportsform following their 5-0 home win over Caldecote.

The game was all but settled in the opening half when strikes from Louis Taylor, Rick Young, Ross Earl and Jim Burnside saw them lead 4-0 at the break before Burnside grabbed his second of the afternoon to bring up the nap hand a minute from time.

Town taking over the leadership from Wootton Blue Cross who dropped to second after being beaten 2-1 at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College who now climb to third. Justin Newman and Aaron Chaplin were on the home scoresheet against a Blue Cross penalty from Sam Halfpenny in reply.

With fourth place Marston Shelton Rovers sitting the afternoon out now just a point behind them in fifth are Crawley Green Reserves despite being held to a 2-2 home draw by Renhold United who were gaining their first point.

Temitayo Akerele scored both of the Green’s goals against United replies via Jonny Richens and Fernando Reis.

There were also first points for three other clubs. Queens Park Crescents and Sharnbrook collecting theirs in a 3-3 draw, Shazed Sattar with a brace plus Tom Bliss netting for the Crescents and Niko Balde, Richard Ball and Ben Driscoll replying for Sharnbrook.

AFC Oakley M&DH picked up their opening point from a 3-3 home draw against Wilstead. Patrick Mulvihill, Elijah Hukin and Hal Wood were on the M&DH scoresheet against Wilstead replies via Rob Leaning, Michael Jones and Rhys Calvano.

Stevington claimed their first win when goals from Kieran Souter and Aaron Hewitt took them to a 2-0 home win over Kempston Rovers Development.

Division One supported by O’Neills

Now back on top of the Division One supported by O’Neills table are Sandy after they ran out 5-3 home winners over Flitwick Town Reserves.

Matt Johnson with a brace including one from the penalty spot was joined on the home scoresheet by Jonnie Stratford, Phil Beale and Tom Hunt to bring up the nap hand against Town replies via Daniel Stafford twice and Sean O’Donnell once.

Sandy keep at bay second place AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves and Riseley Sports in third who both retained their 100% record with home wins.

Town saw off Cople & Bedford SA 4-1 thanks to two goals from Kurtis Alleyne plus an own goal and a strike from Giovani Moscaritoo against a lone reply from Lucas Banton.

Sports beat Henlow 4-3, Jay Wright and Jack Healy both netting twice against Henlow replies via Anthony Bowskill, Paul Wright and Matthew Sockalingham.

Elsewhere there were first wins for Meltis Albion and Wixams. The Albion, with goals from Markus Zylali, Gary Townsend and Fabio Esposito, were 3-2 home victors over Shefford Town & Campton Reserves. Wixams won 2-0 at Cranfield United Reserves – Garath White and Billy Mills netting the goals to do the damage.

Lea Sports PSG and Biggleswade FC Reserves shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, Joe Hennem on the PSG scoresheet and Ryan Wood netting for the visitors.

Division Two

Wilstead Reserves lead the way in Division Two following their 4-0 home victory over AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Luke Pursey with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Sean Harrod and Michael Jones, who had earlier in the day also netted for the first team in Premier Division action against M&DH’s first team.

In second spot are Houghton Athletic who retained their unbeaten record by winning 4-2 at the previous unbeaten Renhold United Reserves. Olu Amardi with a brace plus Troy Walker and Cosmin Miron scored for the Athletic against home replies via Jamie Lovell and Justin Ludman.

Taking up third and still 100% for the season are Henlow Reserves who were 4-3 home winners over Atletico Europa. James Campbell with a brace plus Russell Ayles and Marcin Baton the home goalscorers against Europa replies via Mo Banda twice and Damien Burns once.

The biggest winners of the day were Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves, 12-1 victors at Wixams Wanderers. Jake Cullum netted four times, Wes Burrows hit a hat-trick, and Kieran Day and Peter Kerr scored braces to accompany a single strike from Robert Timmins. The lone Wanderers reply came from Olly Benham.

Elstow Abbey opened their season with a 2-1 victory at Luton Leagrave AFC. Harry Ellis and Matt Poulton on the mark against a lone home reply from Paul Reliham.

There was also an away victory by 3-2 for Caldecote Reserves at Sundon Park Rovers. Adam Legate, Chris Gregory and Martin Wells netting the goals against a Ethan Tenn brace in reply for the Rovers.

CS Rovers claimed a 5-3 home win over Bedford Albion. Connor Darocha led the way with a hat-trick, joined on the scoresheet by Joe Campion and Jamie Gray to bring up the nap hand against a Albion hat-trick in reply from Adam Lewis.

Division Three

Still sitting on top of Division Three are Bedford Albion Reserves despite being held to a 0-0 home draw by AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A to retain their unbeaten record.

However, hot on their heels are the next four teams in the standings all of whom have played a game less and are still 100% for the season.

Second spot is taken by Harlington who were 8-1 home winners over Dinamo Flitwick. Luke Pawaar and Liam John claimed braces to go alongside single strikes from Pearce Tracey, Farrell Whitman, Dan McMillan and Chris Rowe against a lone reply from John Pearson.

In third spot are Black Swan (Luton), 4-0 home winners over Sandy Reserves. Danny McGoven, Joseph Grossi, Levi Yearwood and Corey Richards netting the goals to do the damage.

Fourth place Clifton were 5-1 winners at Lidlington United Sports. Ross Donaldson with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Dylan Donaldson, Dale Houghton and Adam Lawrence to bring up the nap hand against a lone United reply from Mark Reynolds.

There was a 2-0 away win for fifth place Flitwick Town A at Wootton Village thanks to goals from Josh Arthur Kent and Mitchell Walker.

Also winning on the road were both Kempston Athletic and Caldecote A. The Athletic were 5-2 winners at White Eagles where Luke Mongiovi claimed a hat-trick and Gary Whitbread a brace against Eagles replies from Arkadiusz Boruch and David Gorzelaik.

Whilst Caldecote A won 4-0 at Stevington Reserves. Tony Norman with a brace being joined on the scoresheet by Matt Sayers and Luke Dear.