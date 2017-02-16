Seven-up for Roache as he scores again

Southern League Division One Central: Bedford Town 3 Chalfont St Peter 2

Bedford Town stretched their unbeaten Southern League Division One Central run to eight games with a 3-2 win over Chalfont St Peter on Saturday.

Striker Lee Roache scored yet again for the Eagles

The hosts took the lead after just eight minutes when Devante Stanley found the back of the net.

Chalfont equalised on 17 minutes through Gary Burrell as the sides went into the break on level terms.

In the second period, Bedford were back in front once more courtesy of Lee Roache’s strike just four minutes in, as he netted for the seventh game in a row, making it 10 goals in that time.

Eagles then doubled their lead when substitute Ben Sawyer was on target, although Chalfont forced a nervy few final moments, pulling another goal back in stoppage time through Tyrone Pink.

However, Bedford held on for the victory as they closed the gap on the play-off places to just seven points with 12 matches to play.

This weekend, Bedford visit Petersfield Town and then travel to Fleet Town on Tuesday night.

Eagles: Ordonez-Suarez, Ashley, Lofthouse-Smith, Adesida (Sawyer 46), Swain, Peters, Stanley (McKenzie-Lowe 46), Auger, Roache, Marsh (Karkari 83), Phillips.Subs not used: Clifford, Harpur.

Attendance: 127.