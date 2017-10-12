Sandy’s lead cut after defeat at Riseley

Sandy’s lead at the head of Division One supported by O’Neills is now down to goal difference after their unbeaten away run ended in a 2-1 defeat at Riseley Sports.

James Crooke and James Jermyn scored the home goals against a penalty reply from Matt Johnson, a result that sees Riseley move into second.

Now in third, just a single point behind the top two but having played two games fewer are Totternhoe Reserves who won 5-0 at Lea Sports PSG.

Tom Howson with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Calum Burgess, Antony O’Grady and Lee Fromant to bring up the nap hand.

Whilst climbing the table into fifth are Wixams who made it three away wins on the bounce with a 5-3 victory at The 61 FC Luton Reserves who are still looking for their first win of the season. Gareth White and Grant Tibbett both scored twice and Adam Jellis once against home replies via a Kane Dempsey brace plus a single strike from Ben Holdsworth.

Also winning on the road were both Henlow and Cople & Bedford SA. Goals from Antony Bowskill and Ryan Lamond on his Henlow debut took them to a 2-0 win at Biggleswade FC Reserves whilst the SA claimed their first win of the season in winning 7-2 at Meltis Albion. Ollie Hughes led the way with a hat-trick and he was joined on the scoresheet by single goals from Lucas Banton, James Munns, Gary Canzano and Ben Marwood againt an Albion brace in reply from Adam Cranny.

Division Two

League leaders Houghton Athletic failed to take full advantage of second place Renhold United Reserves and third place Wilstead Reserves sitting the afternoon out when they were held to a 0-0 draw at Luton Leagrave AFC to skip just a point clear at the head of the standings.

Henlow Reserves missed the chance to move into second when suffering their first defeat of the season 3-2 at home against Bedford Albion. Paul Babbington, Adam Lewis and Ryan Kelly were on the Albion scoresheet against home replies via Russell Ayles and Keith Milburn.

Now just behind Henlow Reserves in fifth spot are Atletico Europa who are unbeaten in their last five outings after winning 3-0 at CS Rovers who were duly losing their seasons 100% home ways. Aaron Van Horne with a brace plus a single strike from Paddy Alimanji did the damage.

Elsewhere Elstow Abbey came from behind to win 2-1 at Westoning. A James Stewart penalty fired the home side ahead before first Dean Leydon levelled matters up in the opening half and Charisma Agyemang banged home the second half winner.

Division Three

The new Divison Three leaders are Kempston Athletic who maintained their unbeaten away record with a 3-2 victory at Sandy Reserves who have now lost their last five games. Josh St Clair Pierre with a brace plus Kian Marashi saw their goals only replied to by a home brace from Liam Brophy.

Losing out on that top spot were White Swan who lost their 100% away record when beaten 5-2 at Clifton who are now just goal difference behind them in third and still unbeaten this season. Cameron Lewis with a brace plus goals from Josh Darnell, Dylan Donaldson and James Gough brought up the home nap hand against replies via Levi Yearwood and Callum Green.

Slipping down the table from third to fourth are Harlington after they were beaten 3-1 at home by Lidlington United Reserves. Carl Pearson, Brendan Cunningham and Edward Janes were the United goalscorers against one in reply from Adam Morgan.

Bottom of the table Wootton Village are still awaiting their first win of the season after being defeated 1-0 at Dinamo Flitwick for whom Daniel Day netted the all important goal.

Elsewhere Bedford Albion Reserves ran out 6-3 winners at White Eagles. Tom Wade with a brace was joined on the Albion scoresheet by Aaron Wilson, Simon Wade, Dan Jeffries and Josh Emberton against Eagles replies via Andriej Zjablicews, Jan Bucur and Kamil Czajkowski.