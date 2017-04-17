Rovers into play-off places after sinking Fleet

Southern League Division One Central: Kempston Rovers 3 Fleet Town 1

Kempston Rovers moved back into the play-off places on Saturday as they dispatched a spirited Fleet Town at Hillgrounds.

As in recent weeks, Rovers had the bit between their teeth from the start and nearly found an early goal as Jake Newman crossed for Sam Johnson to volley, with his effort turned behind for a corner.

The Walnut Boys did manage to hit the front on the quarter hour mark, a beautiful through ball from George Boland found Ben Shepherd surging through, who calmly turned his defender before slotting the ball into the corner.

The lead was almost immediately doubled as Newman crossed for Robbie Goodman as his header was saved by visiting keeper Ryan Pryce.

The bumper crowd were largely quieted on the 20 minute mark as Fleet winger Rob Carr latched on to a ball over the top and lobbed a delicate finish over Carl Knox into the net to level.

Just before half time, Kempston could have gone back in front without taking a shot as a Newman’s cross was sliced towards goal by a defender, as Pryce had to save well.

Rovers made a change at the break to bring on Jamaine Ivy and alter their shape, a decision that was rewarded almost straight away as Johnson curled his shot into the net from the edge of the area.

Fleet were fortunate not to fall further behind on 50 minutes when Pryce’s pass out from the back was almost intercepted Sam Johnson.

Two minutes later, Fleet captain Ben White saw a free kick tipped over the bar by Knox, while late on, the visiting skipper surged past two defenders and into the area before eventually seeing his effort blocked.

Rovers then sealed the win late on, as Luke Heneghan, Ivy and Ash Fuller exchanged some neat passes and contrived to find Newman in the box, who turned his man and unleashed a low shot into the net.

The result lifted Rovers into the play-off places with two games of the season to go, as they travel to third-placed Barton Rovers this afternoon.

Barton: Knox, Lyon, Sundire, Goodman, Simpson, Fryer, Boland, Shepherd, Newman, Johnson, Fuller.

Subs: Stoyles, Heneghan, Ivy.

Attendance: 110

Man of the Match: Munashe Sundire.