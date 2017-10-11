Rovers go out of FA Trophy

Kempston Rovers slipped out of the FA Trophy at the first hurdle with a 1-0 defeat at home to Hythe Town on Saturday.

Kempston Rovers slipped out of the FA Trophy at the first hurdle with a 1-0 defeat at home to Hythe Town on Saturday, writes Matthew Wilmot.

The Walnut Boys went close early on as Sam Johnson’s corner was headed over the top by Robbie Goodman.

Rovers keeper Martin Conway was called into action on 20 minutes, easily saving Ashley Miller’s effort.

Johnson shot off target, before Conway denied Dean Grant and then Rovers’ Jake Newman had an effort tipped over by William Godmon.

Five minutes before the break, Kieron Campbell saw his 30 yard free kick slam into the post as the half ended goalless.

In the second period, Hythe took a deserved lead in the 62nd minute as Ryan Palmer floated a free kick into the box, with Grant heading into the net.

Kempston attempted to step up a gear, but it took until eight minutes from time for the hosts to register a shot on target, Johnson latching on to a Luke Heneghan through ball, his shot easy for Godmon, as Kempston saw their hopes of reaching the next round extinguished.

>> Rovers FC and A Sporting Hand have launched a football education programme for school leavers aged 16-18 years old starting in September 2018.

Students will study a two year course for a BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in sport, whilst training and playing football full time in a environment that mirrors a professional football academy.

Students will complete a minimum of 12 hours football a week with a professional A Sporting Hand coaches, as well as studying four days a week towards their qualification.

The first trial for potential students will be held at Kempston’s Hillgrounds Stadium on Friday, October 27, from 11am-1pm.

For further details on the football education programme or to apply for the trial, then visit www.asportinghand.co.uk/16-football-education/.