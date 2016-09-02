Rovers enjoy Bank Holiday double

Back-to-back wins over the Bank Holiday weekend boosted Kempston Rovers and has seen them rise to fourth in the Southern League Division One Central.

Kempston were winners at Fleet Town on Saturday and then followed that up with a home victory over AFC Dunstable on Monday, and they are now level on points with third-placed Marlow, trailing them by one goal scored.

Leaders Farnborough are only two points better off, as are second-placed Chalftont St Peter.

At Fleet on Saturday the game was nip and tuck to begin with, but Rovers soon started to take control and took a first half lead through Ivy, who lobbed the keeper from the edge of the area.

Rovers started the second half in solid fashion defensively, indeed the restricted Fleet to just two shots in the game, and they more or less wrapped up the points when winger Watson made it 2-0.

Kempston sealed the win with a great third goal.

Sheps fed Masala who put in a good cross and Watson was there to get his second goal and make it 3-0 to Rovers .

Unbeaten AFC Dunstable were the visitors to Hillgrounds on Monday.

With the league’s top scorer in their ranks in Jermaine Hall, Rovers knew this would be a tough game.

The manager was keen for the team to keep their tempo and energy high, which was going to be difficult after a game just 48 hours earlier.

Into the team came Ben Shepard, Fryer and Watson but it was Dunstable who started the match sharper.

On 11 minutes that man Hall opened the scoring with a well-taken 25 yarder.

After the 20-minute mark Rovers started to get a grip in the game and were creating chances and causing AFC problems.

Ivy had a good chance and so to Masala, but they were wasted and it stayed 1-0 at half-time.

Rovers had to up their game in the second half, and they did.

It was one-way traffic as AFC struggled to contain Kempston.

Alex Stoyles was exceptional at the back in keeping Hall quiet, with partner Goodman also putting in a fantastic second half performance,

Guiney at right-back make a big physical impact and led the side well with Damon at left-back as solid as ever.

Johnson came on for Masala out wide, and Fuller and he were now creating havoc as Sheps and Macca started to dominate the midfield.

Ivy and Watson up top were looking a threat as well, and from a free kick on the edge of the box Johnson hammered the equaliser into the top corner to make it 1-1.

Watson, Fuller, Goodman and Lyons all wasted chances to kill the game, and it wasn’t until the 89th minute that Shepard put through a fantastic ball behind AFC defence and Watson did the rest with a great finish to make it 2-1 to Rovers.

This weekend is a big one for Kempston as they host Harefield United in the FA Cup at Hillgrounds .

Kick-off is 3pm.