Roache runs riot as Eagles thrash Histon

Southern League Division One Central: Bedford Town 5 Histon 2

Striker Lee Roache scored a stunning four goals as Bedford Town began 2017 with an excellent 5-2 victory over Histon in Southern League Division One Central on Monday.

The hosts took the lead with Roache’s first of the afternoon on 13 minutes, while he then added a second midway through the half.

Histon pulled one back in the 59th minute when Ben Yeomans converted a penalty, while they were on level terms thanks to Tommy Wright’s equaliser (64).

However, Bedford swiftly hit back once more, Femi Orenuga netting five minutes later and Roache completed his hat-trick on 75 minutes to make it 4-2.

The former Barnet and Dunstable forward fired in his fourth making it 5-2 with just five minutes to go.

Eagles are 11th place in the table and visit Ashford Town (Middx) this weekend.

Bedford: Harpur, Stanley (Boland 46), Clifford, Hull, Swain, Peters, Orenuga (Tshikuna 77), Auger, Roache, Marsh, Daly (Phillips 70). Subs not used: Sawyer, Denton.

Attendance: 255.