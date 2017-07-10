Roache returns to score for Eagles

Bedford Town have announced that prolific striker Lee Roache has agreed to stay with the club this season.

The former Barnet forward had a brilliant time at the Eyrie last season, scoring 20 goals will now lead the line once more.

Eagles boss Jon Taylor has been busy in the last week or so, with two more popular players also signing up.

Midfielder Tommy Hull will be in a Bedford shirt again, having made 65 appearances over the last two seasons, broken only by a spell with Royston Town.

Meanwhile, one of the club’s best defenders in recent years, Paul Cooper, who featured 122 times for the Eagles between 2012 and 2015, is back as well.

Goalkeeper Adam Harpur, who played 17 times last season, has rejoined, while there will be something of a family feel to the Eyrie this season too as former Arsenal youth player Kwai Marsh-Brown and brother Kyjuon Marsh-Brown are on board as well.

Bedford started their pre-season schedule with a home game against Luton Town on Saturday, as they were beaten 2-1, with Roache on target to give his side the lead.

James Collins made it 1-1 for the visitors, who won it late on thanks to Dan Potts’s penalty.

The Eagles next clash sees them entertain National League side Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday at 3pm.