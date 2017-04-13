Riseley Sports win Beds FA Junior Cup

bedfordshire league & beds fa cups

Ahead in the 10th minute with a goal from James Cooke they were to have to wait until time added on to double the scoreline with a goal from Mitchell Crook.

Caldecote Res v Houghton Athletic. Picture: David Kay.

Bedfordshire League leaders Flitwick Town took full advantage of rivals AFC oOakley M&DH sitting the day out to skip three points clear at the head of the Premier Division supported by Sportsform with a 1-0 home victory over Stevington thanks to a goal from Richie Bevan.

Now in second spot are Wilstead who took their winning ways up to five games with a 6-1 victory at Renhold United. Adam Budek led the way with a hat-trick and joined on the scoresheet by Paul Jones who netted twice and Colin Marshall who netted once. The lone United reply came from Aran Hazelwood.

Now in fourth, just six points behind the leaders but with two games in hand, are AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College who ran out 4-3 home winners over Caldecote to take their winning ways up to five games and end Caldcote’s 10 game unbeaten run.

It looked early doors to be just a stroll in the sunshine for the Town as with just 26 minutes played they were 3-0 ahead. Delroy Phillips opening the scoring seven minutes into the contest then an own goal from Stewart Haddow doubling the scoreline on the 20 minute mark before Phillips grabbed his second of the afternoon to make it 3-0.

However, within six minutes Tom Wallace had made it 3-1 and when Jack Boyd scored four minutes from the break to make it 3-2 it was game back on.

The second half opened with both Wallace and Boyd missing early chances to level the contest for which they paid dearly for when the Town via Ryan Smith went 4-2 up in the 53rd minute. That’s the way the scoreline stayed until the 85th minute when Boyd netted from the penalty spot to set up a thrilling finish in which the home side held firm to gain all three points.

For seventh place Shefford Town & Campton following two straight home defeats it was a return to winning ways with a 5-1 victory over a Ickwell & Old Warden who have now failed to win any of their last seven outings. Ryan Lewis with a hat-trick plus strikes from Jack Brown and Liam Beaumont brought up the Town nap hand against one in reply from Leo Saunders.

There was late drama at Crawley Road where home side Cranfield United required a penalty from David Adderson some eight minutes into stoppage time to earn a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Wootton Blue Cross who had earlier via Chris Butler taken the lead.

Elsewhere, Kempston Rovers Development were gifted three points when Sharnbrook failed to raise a side to meet them at Hillgrounds.

Britannia Cup Semi-Final

Marston Shelton Rovers will now contest this season’s final against either AFC Oakley M&DH or Caldecote after winning 2-0 at Ampthill Town Reserves. Jim Burraway and Wes Burrows netting the goals.

Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford

In taking their unbeaten away ways up to seven games second place Totternhoe Reserves with a 3-2 victory at M&DH Clapham Sports took a huge step towards promotion and Premier Division supported by Sportsform football in season 2017-18. Micheal Sinclair, Harry Marlow and Joe Smith were on their scoresheet against home replies via Sam Maddix and Liam Bolton.

Their promotion chances were enhanced after third place Crawley Green Reserves were beaten 5-2 at Cople & Bedford SA. Ollie Hughes with a hat-trick plus goals from Kieran Willis and James Munns brought up the home nap hand against Green replies via Robert Newman and Tom Barrett.

Elsewhere, fifth place AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves took their winning away ways up to six games with a 3-1 victory at Shefford Town & Campton Reserves. Kegan Roberts scored twice and Anas Beckhoum once against a lone home reply from Chris Clark.

Centenary Cup Quarter-Final

Queens Park Crescents will now face a home last four tie against Shefford Town & Campton Reserves after winning 7-1 at The FC 61 Luton Reserves.

Daniel Rosol led the way with a hat-trick, joined on the scoresheet by Shahinur Rahman who netted twice alongside single goals for Mohammed Jabber and Mohammed Zahar against a lone 61 reply via the penalty spot for Jay Sharp.

Division Two

For fourth place Lea Sports PSG it was a retention of their unbeaten ways with a 5-1 victory at Atletico Europa. An own goal plus strikes from Dylan Cadger, Daniel Garrett, Ryan Darby and Jordan Yearwood did the damage against a lone home strike from Paddy Alimanjai.

Elsewhere, Potton Town returned to winning ways for the first time in nine outings in netting a 4-3 home win over AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Tom Grinstead with a brace was joined on the Town scoresheet by Tom Pyman and Chris Moore against M&DH replies via Justin Muircroft, Ray Patrickson and Junior Ivy.

Whilst Caldecote Reserves returned to winning ways on home soil with a 4-2 win over Houghton Athletic. Adam Legate with a brace was joined on the home scoresheet by Carl Heath and Cameron McCoy against Athletic replies from Charlie Stroud and Troy Walker.

Jubilee Cup Semi-Finals

Both semi-finals were to go the way of the visitors. For Wixams it was a 3-1 victory at Flitwick Town Reserves where Dale Goldie netted twice and Gareth White once against a Town reply via David Abborley.

Whilst Harlington were the 3-2 winners at Sundon Park Rovers, Shea Gentle-King, Reginald Miongoti and Luke Pawaar hitting the goals against Rovers replies via Joseph Popoola and Nick Buttigieg.

Watson Shield Quater-Final

Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves will now face a home last four tie against Delapre Dragons U18 after securing a 9-3 home victory over Flitwick Town A. Gary Russon and Dale Maiciw both netted four times and Matt Jarman once against Town replies from Dave Lyons twice and Jack Garnish once.

Division Three

Renhold United Reserves are now three points clear at the head of Division Three and now unbeaten in their last 14 starts following their 2-1 home victory over White Eagles. Justin Ludman and Shaqiel Quailey netted the goals against a lone Eagles reply from David Gorzelnik.

Whilst third place Bedford Albion saw their title hopes take a knock when their 10 game unbeaten run was brought to an end with a 1-0 home defeat against a Wootton Village side winning its first away game of the season, Jason Churchman Hall the Village goalscorer but their real hero was goalkeeper Dave O’Grady who saved a second half penalty.

Elsewhere, Wilstead Reserves remain unbeaten on home soil after beating Caldecote A 3-0. Robert Booth netting twice and Luke Pursey once. Also still unbeaten on home soil this season are Kempston Athletic following their 3-3 draw with Sandy Albion. Gary Whitbread, Josh St Clair Pierre and Lee Leonard on the home scoresheet against Albion replies via Daniel Bailey, Luke Rudd and Liam Brophy.

Division Four

CS Rovers are now within a point of lifting the Division Four title after taking their unbeaten ways up to 10 games with a 4-1 victory at Stevington Reserves. Mark Moriarty, Jamie Gray, Jake Butler and Ruairi Griffin netted the goals to do the damage against one in reply from Jamie Endersby.

Whilst second place Clifton kept their promotion hopes alive and their unbeaten away ways with a 4-0 win at bottom of the table Lidlington United Sports. Charlie Watson scored twice alongside single goals for Jonny Cole and Josh Angell.

Elsewhere, having lost their last four games Sandy Reserves put that right in style with a 12-3 home victory over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A. Adam Grimshaw scored five times alongside braces for Adam Hayes, Accursio Russo and James Presland plus a single strike from Guieseppe Russo. The Town replies came via Ajmal Khan, Malick Mbaye-Gueye and Nikola Stanchev.