Renhold earn fifth straight win to go top of Beds League

bedfordshire league

They extended their unbeaten run to nine games with a 3-1 home victory over AFC Oakley M&DH, who were losing on the road for the first time this season. Aran Hazelwood, Carl Warner and Shay Fenton scored the United goals to do the damage against a lone reply via Robbie Alder.

Caldecote A v Wilstead Reserves. Picture: David Kay. PNL-160911-105950002

The local derby action at Bedford Road was to go the way of the visitors Ickwell & Old Warden with a 4-2 victory over the yet to win at home Sandy. Andrew Vallom, Ashley Bonness, Conor Green and Dean Hamilton were their marksmen against home replies from Adam Grimshaw and Simon Brown.

Ampthill Town Reserves needed to come from 2-0 down at home to Marston Shelton Rovers to win 3-2 and thus end a run of seven games without a victory. Jack Fuller with a brace and Martin Powell marked the Town scoresheet after an earlier brace of goals from Rovers Dale Malciw.

Bedfordshire FA Senior Trophy Second Round.

The stand out result of the afternoon saw Shefford Town & Campton win 4-2 at Spartan South Midlands League Totternhoe.

Caldecote A v Wilstead Reserves. Picture: David Kay. PNL-160911-110003002

Andrew Hayday led the way with a hat-trick, joined on the scoresheet by Chris Clark.

Whilst also seeing off SSML opposition were Sharnbrook with a 3-1 home victory over Arlesey Town Reserves thanks to goals from Jim Burnside, Hayden Jones and Patrick Mulvihill.

However, the SSML got their own back via The 61FC Luton who ran out 2-1 home winners over Wilstead for whom Kevin Butler netted their lone goal.

In the three all Bedfordshire County League ties, the most eye catching result brought about a 5-1 home victory for Kempston Rovers Development over Stevington. Sam Smith, Michael Fisher, Ed Wheatley, Patrick Asare and Jacob Buries all found the back of the net to bring up the nap hand against a lone reply from Kieran Souter.

Whilst also going nap were AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College with a 5-3 victory at Wootton Blue Cross, Courtney Boughton, Mike Stephenson, Chris Wright, Perry Ronayne and Anas Beckoum on the Town scoresheet against home replies via Chris Butler, Jack Downes and Jamie Lovell.

Elsewhere for Flitwick Town it was a 4-0 home victory over Cranfield United. Joe O’Donnell with a brace being joined on the scoresheet by Will Scutt and Oli Banfield.

Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford

There is no change at the head of the Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford but it was far from a good afternoon for the top two sides.

League leaders Crawley Green Reserves had to settle for a point in a 1-1 home draw with Henlow .Luke Hills fired Henlow into the lead in the 74th minute and when the Green’s goal machine Ryan Smith was red carded just 60 seconds later the odds of them holding onto their unbeaten record looked slim. But hold onto that record they did via a equalising goal from Robert Newman just six minutes from time.

The Green in fact pulled a point clear after learning second place Meltis Albion had been beaten 3-2 at M&DH Clapham Sports, who thus duly retained their unbeaten home record. Grant Williams with a brace plus Glen Tumulty were on the home scoresheet against Albion replies via Ciaran Alexander and Carl Townsend.

These slip ups by the leading two sides was music to the ears of third place Queens Park Crescents who retained their unbeaten ways and 100% home record with a 2-0 victory over Totternhoe Reserves thanks to goals from Daniel Rasol and Fabio Sattar.

Whilst also closing the gap on the top two were Westoning who ran out 3-0 home winners over Elstow Abbey, Thomas Cooksley, Lewis Wilson and Ben Dashwood netting the goals.

However, the biggest winners of the afternoon were AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves who ran out 5-2 home victors over bottom of the table Old Bradwell United Reserves. Keegan Roberts with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by strikes from Christopher Allan and Marian Sobczyk plus a penalty from Daniel Church against United replies via Steve Gibbons and Colm Rooney.

Elsewhere Shefford Town & Campton Reserves claimed their first home win of the season after first half goals from Stuart Pearce and Simon Castle took them to a 2-0 victory over The 61FC Luton Reserves.

Division Two

There is no change at the head of the Division Two league table following wins for the top two clubs.

For league leaders Wixams it was a 4-0 victory at Atletico Europa where Gareth White netted three times and Ed Hawkes the once.

Whilst second place Riseley Sports made it five wins on the bounce with a 2-0 home win over AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves thanks to goals from Sam Henman and Jack Healy.

Now in third spot are Cranfield United Reserves who won 4-2 at Kempston Hammers Sports. Joe Sames with a brace was joined on the United scoresheet by Ryan Collis and James Kelly-McLellan against Hammers replies from Shaun Winconek and Ross McMullen.

Whilst losing out on that third spot were Lea Sports PSG who were held to a 3-3 home draw by Houghton Athletic, Joe Hennem netting all of the PSG goals against Athletic replies via Ali Mohiyaldeen twice and Troy Walker once.

Also enjoying life on the road were Flitwick Town Reserves, 2-0 winners at Potton Town. Mark Funnell and Sean O’Donnell netted the vital goals.

Whilst Caldecote Reserves are still on the outlook for their first away win of the season after being held to a 2-2 draw at Sundon Park Rovers for whom Shane Roberts and Mark Bonnar netted the home goals against two in reply from Tom Wallace for the visitors.

Division Three

Kempston Athletic are now just two points clear at the head of Division Three after their 100% away record and unbeaten run were blown away with a 4-3 defeat at Bedford Albion. Paul Babbington scored all four Albion goals against Athletic replies via Josh St Clair Pierre, Richie Andrews and Gary Whitbread.

Failing to take full advantage of the Athletic slip up were second place Wilstead Reserves who, despite taking their five games unbeaten run, were held to a 1-1 draw at Caldecote A. Dan Kingdom was on the home scoresheet against a Wilstead reply from Ryan Davenport.

However, the biggest winners of the day were Sandy Albion who emerged 7-1 winners at AFC Dunton. Liam Brophy with a hat-trick was joined on the scoresheet by braces from Jonnie Stratford and Jack Willis.

Whilst there were also away wins for Shefford Town & Campton A and Renhold United Reserves. Town, with two goals from David Gauntlett and a goal from Tristan Nutkins, won 3-2 at second from bottom of the table White Eagles for whom Adam Chlapinski and Arkadjusz Boruch netted. Whilst United won 3-1 at bottom of the table Wootton Village to take their unbeaten ways up to five games. Michael France, Nathan France and Justin Ludman on the United scoresheet against a lone Village reply from Jack Flynn.

Division Four

The new leaders of the Division Four league table are CS Rovers who leapfrogged over Dinamo Flitwick by netting a 6-1 home win over them to send Dinamo to their first defeat of the season.

Lorrel Smith scored five times and Luke Roddy once against a lone reply from Ben Hannam.

Whilst for third place Henlow Reserves it was an extension of their unbeaten run to seven games with a 6-1 home victory over Sandy Reserves. James Campbell leading the way with a hat-trick and joined on the home scoresheet by James Davies, James Blows and Jonathan Rowe against a lone reply from Aiden London.

However, the highest scorers of the day were Flitwick Town A who ran out 7-3 winners at bottom of the table Lidlington United Sports. David Lyons and Stuart Kemp both grabbed hat-tricks alongside a single strike from Ben Lee-Phillips against United replies via Ryan Kirby, Alex Stubley and Dale Crocker.

Harlington now find themselves sitting in the second from bottom spot after losing 2-1 at Clifton who are now unbeaten in their last four starts thanks to goals from Adam Norris and Andy Harvey against a lone reply from Farrel Whitman.

Climbing out of the bottom two are Stevington Reserves after they earned a point by drawing 1-1 at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A. Jamie Endersby on their scoresheet against a Town reply from Charlie Corcoran.