Prolific start for Ampthill as they hit Markyate for eight

Ampthill Town made an impressive start to their pre-season campaign with an emphatic 8-0 triumph in a warm-up game at Markyate in Hertfordshire on Monday evening.

There were hat-tricks for both Jamie Cerminara and Sam Holmes while Louie Dillon added a brace.

The Amps continue their pre-season preparations with further friendly games in the coming weeks.

They will host Northants side Cogenhoe at Ampthill Park this Saturday before travelling to Olney in Buckinghamshire on Tuesday, July 18, and to Mursley in Winslow next Saturday.

Further away trips to Crawley Green and Biggleswade are planned while Town’s new clubhouse is finished.

In other Ampthill news, Ed Skinner and Danny Butler are returning to the club to give Adam Dedman’s side a stronger look.

The first preliminary round of the FA Vase has also been drawn and the A’s will visit New College Swindon of the Hellenic Western League.