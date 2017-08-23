Newman hits a hat-trick as Kempston go through

FA Cup preliminary round replay: Kempston Rovers 4 Newport Pagnell Town 1

Jake Newman bagged a hat-trick as Kempston Rovers progressed to the next round of the FA Cup with a resounding 4-1 replay win over Newport Pagnell Town on Tuesday night.

After the first match had ended 3-3 on Saturday, the second meeting took a while to warm up.

The Swans had two early half chances, one deflected over the bar and one tamely into the arms of keeper Martin Conway.

However, Rovers that made the breakthrough in the 18th minute as a long ball saw Newman beat the offside trap and then display great composure to round the keeper and finish into the empty net.

The cheers from the majority of the 142 in attendance had barely died down when Kempston doubled the lead as Callum Lewis surged down the left hand side, beat his man all ends up and squared for Newman, who made it 2-0.

Two minutes before the break, Newman’s shot was blocked for a corner and from the set-piece, Robbie Goodman headed ball back across goal for Newman to complete his hat-trick, becoming the first to do for the Walnut Boys since Shane Bush in December 2015.

Rovers almost made it four in first half stoppage time, but Ash Fuller’s effort was comfortably saved by the Swans keeper.

In the second period, there were early chances for Fuller and Sam Johnson to extend their lead, while Goodman completely missed his kick from eight yards out.

Newport Pagnell had a lifeline as a clipped cross from sub Chris Wreh was volleyed into the net by Fazal Koriya.

However, Rovers restored their three goal cushion with five minutes to play as Nathan Tshikuna, on as a sub, fed fellow replacement George Boland who drove forward, played a one-two with Newman, and finished low into the opposite corner for his first goal in Rovers colours.

Rovers now face Wisbech Town at home in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup at the beginning of September after the Bank Holiday double header with Uxbridge and Rushden & Diamonds.

Rovers: Conway, Lyon, Herbert, Goodman, Stoyles, Fryer, Shepherd, Lewis, Newman, Johnson, Fuller.

Subs: Tshikuna, Boland, McNulty.

Attendance: 142.

Star Man: Jake Newman.