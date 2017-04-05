Leaders prove too strong for Ampthill

SSML Division One: Biggleswade FC 4 Ampthill 1

Ampthill Town will have a say on the outcome of the Division One title and promotion hopes as they play the contenders in their final matches.

They found leaders Biggleswade FC too good for them on Saturday, going down 4-1 when they visited the Carlsberg Stadium.

Ryan Inskip was the scourge of Ampthill with a hat-trick. He helped Biggleswade build a two-goal lead at the break. Although Jamie Cerminara pulled one back in the second-half, Inskip added his third from a penalty before Joel Ives scored a fourth late on.

Their last away match of the season is at Harpenden on Saturday.

Ampthill won the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign but they have risen up the table since and will be looking for points to increase their promotion chances.

Town then finish their season with three home matches. Bedford are the first visitors followed by top-three side Baldock and ending with Harefield, who are just behind leaders.