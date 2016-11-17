Late misery for Eagles at Egham

Southern League Division One Central: Egham Town 1 Bedford Town 0

Bedford Town paid for their wastefulness in front of goal as they lost out in stoppage time to Egham Town during their Southern League Division One Central meeting on Saturday.

The visitors started well, with striker Jemal McKenzie-Lowe missing a glorious chance when through on goal.

Bedford were close again on 19 minutes when Matt Clifford’s effort was tipped on to the post by James Reading, while the resulting corner saw Nathan Tshikuna volley over.

Egham missed two opportunities of their own, while McKenzie-Lowe forced Reading into another good stop on the half hour.

The striker then missed his third chance, as sent free by George Boland, he shot straight at the keeper, while Luke Knight’s drive was narrowly over the top.

As half time approached, McKenzie-Lowe couldn’t get the ball out of his feet, while Knight shot wide after fine work from Boland and then Hammad Lawal set up McKenzie-Lowe, but the chance went begging.

The hosts won a penalty, as Brendan Matthew stepped up only to see Pete Denton make an excellent save low down to his left.

Bedford tried to make the most of their reprieve, Sam Baffour shooting across goal.

However, in the final moments, a cross was spilt by Denton and Matthew tapped in from close range.

Bedford visit Northwood this weekend and host Kempston Rovers on Tuesday night.

Eagles: Denton, Clifford, Lawal, Hull, Peters, Knight, Tshikuna, Watkins, McKenzie-Lowe, Boland (Baffour 70), Marsh. Subs not used: Swain, Karkari, Harpur.

>> The Eagles have completed the signing of attacking winger Chris Marsh who has played over 350 games for the likes of Dunstable Town and Hemel Hempstead Town.