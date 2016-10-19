Kempston see off Kidlington

Kempston Rovers saw off Biggleswade United on penalties to go through in their Beds Senior Cup first round tie at Hillgrounds on Tuesday evening.

The scores were goalless during normal time, and it was the Walnut Boys who held their nerve to progress 7-6 during the shootout.

On Saturday, Kempston made it seven Southern League Division One Central matches unbeaten with a 2-1 home win over Kidlington.

Danny Watson went close early on, his chip landing on the roof of the net, while home Martin Conway made a good stop to keep the scores goalless.

Kempston were then ahead on 30 minutes when Jamaine Ivy chested a pass into the path of Sam Johnson and he finished calmly.

Kidlington fought back well, hitting the post, before making it 1-1 just four minutes through Callum Harvey’s equaliser.

Lee Hawkes saw his header saved, as Kempston were back in front on the hour mark when a long throw was headed on by Alex Stoyles for Watson to slot home.

Michael Lyon then saw red after a late tackle, but Kempston held on for the final 22 minutes to ensure another victory.

Kempston head to Farnborough at the weekend, while the Walnut Boys are also in action on Tuesday night as they host Aylesbury United at Hillgrounds.

Kempston: Conway, Lyon, Herbert (Goodman 64), Hawkes, Stoyles, Riley (Macrae 60), Johnson (Winters 77), Simpson, Ivy, Watson, Sundrie.

Subs not used: Fuller, Marsala

Attendance: 82.