Kempston Rovers extend unbeaten streak at Uxbridge

Kempston extended their unbeaten run to four matches and inflicted the first league defeat on hosts Uxbridge on Saturday.

Rovers made the perfect start in the fifth minute when Robbie Goodman arrived unmarked at the back post to tap in to the unguarded net from a handful of yards after set-up play from Nathan Tshikuna and Sam Johnson.

After the goal, the hosts pressed but could not create any significant danger.

Joe Wright wasted two glorious chances when through on goal, blazing one over and skewing the other well wide.

With five minutes remaining before the break, Ben Shepherd whipped a corner in toward the six-yard area where it was met on the run by Alex Stoyles, who powered a header into the net to put Rovers 2-0 up.

Kempston managed the game well in the second half despite a 63rd minute flashpoint which saw several other players became needlessly involved after a row following a clash between Damon Herbert and James Burgess.

Uxbridge’s chances of any sort of comeback were dashed in stoppage time when Hart pulled back sub Wigg-Booden when he was going clear on goal and the defender was sent off after being shown a second yellow card.

In the seventh minute of stoppage time there was a further yellow card shown for a very late tackle on Jamaine Ivy by Uxbridge sub Cabdalla, but no further action on goal.