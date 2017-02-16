Flitwick’s Bedfordshire League title hopes take a dent

Bedfordshire league

JM Steele and Shaun Winconek netted the goals to do the damage and end Flitwick’s four game winning home run.

Caldecote v Wootton BC. Picture: David Kay. PNL-170215-110354002

Wilstead took over third spot in the Premier Division supported by Sportsform from fifth place Caldecote who were held to a 0-0 home draw by Wootton Blue Cross.

Now in fourth are Renhold United, 2-1 home winners over Ickwell & Old Warden thanks to strikes from Wes Lewis and Ollie Housden.

Whilst now in sixth are AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College who exchanged places with Shefford Town & Campton after sending them to their first home defeat of the season with a 3-2 victory. Dan Green, Courtney Boughton and Justin Newman were on the College boys scoresheet against home replies via Andrew Hayday and Kier Boyd.

The biggest win of the day was to go to Marston Shelton Rovers who climbed out of the bottom three thanks to their 6-0 home win over Ampthill Town Reserves. Harry Murray with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Wes Burrows, Luke Clifford, Jim Burraway and Dylan Porter to lift the Rovers above Kempston Rovers Development who were beaten 2-3 at home by Stevington.

Caldecote v Wootton BC. Picture: David Kay. PNL-170215-110327002

Ben Walsh with a brace plus an own goal was replied to by single strikes from Rovers Sam Smith and Patrick Asare.

Whilst for Sandy it was just their third point of the season from a 3-3 home draw with Cranfield United. Matt Johnson, Ryan Burgess and James Hearson were on the home scoresheet against United replies via Tom Larrier, Martin Holland and Nathan Evans.

Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford

Queens Park Crescents remain 10 points clear at the head of the league standings after being gifted three points when Westoning failed to raise a side to travel to meet them in Allen Park.

Still in second are Totternhoe Reserves who took their unbeaten ways up to six games with a 5-0 victory at Meltis Albion. Callum Burgess and Tom Hewson both netted twice and Harry Marlow once to bring up the nap hand.

Now taking over third spot are Henlow who returned to winning ways with a 4-2 away victory at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves, thus duly ending the home side’s five game winning run. Paul Wright with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Luke Hills and Antony Bowskill against home replies via Bradley Temperley and Elliot West.

Dropping out of the top three are M&DH Clapham Sports who were beaten 3-1 at home by Old Bradwell United Reserves, Bill Batten, Charlie Garlick and Lewis Wells netting the United goals to earn the three points than now lifts their club out of the relegation zone. Jordan McGoldrik was the home goalscorer.

Now in that relegation zone are Elstow Abbey who, after leading 2-0 at half-time, fell to a 4-2 home defeat against Shefford Town & Campton Reserves. Indee Sucha and Danny Pilgrim netted the early Abbey goals before a second half hat-trick from Malcolm Marimirofa and a goal from Josh Lummis won the points for the Town.

There was also joy on the road for the 61FC Luton Reserves who won 5-0 at Crawley Green Reserves. Timmy Akwrele scored a hat-trick and Tom Vanden Berg a brace.

Division Two

Wixams find themselves back on the top of Division Two following their 4-1 home victory over Sundon Park Rovers. Gareth White with a hat-trick plus a single strike from Liam Massey was replied to once by Rovers Craig Barnes.

Losing out on the top spot were Atletico Europa following their 3-0 defeat at AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves who were winning on home soil for the first time this season. Matty Barnes with a brace plus Justin Muircroft netted the goals to do the damage.

At Mill Lane, hosts Potton Town are now without a home win in their last six outings and Houghton Athletic still yet to win on the road this season after the sides shared the points in a 1-1 draw. Chris Cooper scored for the Town and Benn Hayward for the Athletic.

Bedfordshire FA Junior Cup

Cranfield United Reserves will face Riseley Sports in this season’s Bedfordshire FA Junior Cup final after both sides safely came through their semi-final ties.

United with goals from Ryan Collis, Adam Kerr and Joe Sames secured a 3-2 home win over Flitwick Town Reserves for whom Dave Keefe and Mark Funnell replied.

Whilst Riseley Sports were 3-0 winners at Caldecote A where Sam Harrision netted twice and Jack Healy once.

Division Three

With league leaders Wilstead Reserves having their home encounter against Sandy Albion called off due to the state of their Jubilee Close pitch, Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves failed to take advantage to climb to the summit when beaten 3-1 at Wootton Village.

Adam Flynn with a brace plus Ethan Tanti were on the Village scoresheet against a lone Rovers reply via Dale Maiciw.

Whilst now unbeaten in their last eight outings are Renhold United Reserves who won 6-3 at White Eagles. Michael France with a hat-trick was joined on the scoresheet by Thomas O’Neil who netted twice and JP Stribling who netted once. The Eagles replies coming via two own goals plus a strike from Jan Bucur.

The scheduled Kempston Athletic v Bedford Albion game was postponed.

Division Four

With leaders CS Rovers having their game postponed at Clifton they are now just one point clear after Henlow climbed into second spot with a 7-1 home victory over Flitwick Town A. James Campbell and Matthew Rumbellow both netted hat-tricks alongside a single goal from Keith Milburn whilst Jack Garrish netted the lone Town reply.

Also winning 7-1 at home were Harlington who took their unbeaten ways up to five games with a victory over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A. Shea Gentle King led the way with a hat-trick, and Reginard Miongoti with a brace accompanied by single goals from Chris Rowe and Ben Whalley against a lone Town reply via Farid Mirzai.

Whilst for Stevington Reserves it was the claiming of their first victory in five outings with a 3-2 home win over Sandy Reserves. Sam Coady netted twice and Jamie Fletcher once against Sandy replies via Steven Wilson and Andy Barker.

The Lidlington United Sports v Dinamo Flitwick game was waterlogged off at Hurst Grove.

Jubilee Cup Group H

Shefford Town & Campton A now know they will finish on the bottom of the Group H table after being beaten 4-1 at Lea Sports PSG. Will Tyler with a hat-trick plus Dylan Cadger netted the PSG goals against a lone reply from Michael Castle.