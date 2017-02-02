Flitwick extend Bedfordshire League lead to four points

bedfordshire league

Josh Reynolds, Ritchie Bevan and Joe O’Donnell scored the Town’s goals against replies via Jim Burnside and Chris Prior.

Ickwell v Ampthill Town Reserves. Picture: David Kay. PNL-170102-111807002

Their lead at the summit increased by some two points after second place AFC Oakley M&DH were held to a 3-3 draw at Kempston Rovers Development who gained a share of the spoils with a 90th minute equaliser. Will Barrett, Evan Beldon and Michael Fisher were on the Rovers scoresheet alongside a Rob Heaney penalty and strikes from Robbie Alder and Nathan Aulsberry marking the visitors’ scoresheet.

There was also a 90th minute goal at Harvey Close which took hosts Caldecote to a 2-1 victory over Renhold United to now move back into third spot in the standings. United via Alex Liburd took the lead before Jordan Pratt squared matters up to allow Jake Wallace to pop in the last minute winner.

Now in fourth are Wilstead who the record books will show as 4-1 home winners Cranfield United but with their Jubilee Close pitch unplayable the game was switched to Cranfield’s Crawley Road home. Adam Budek with a brace plus Colin Marshall and Kevin Butler were on the winners’ scoresheet against a lone United reply from Liam Whitmee Craig. United saw goalkeeper Tom Anstee red carded with the scoreline at just 2-1.

For Shefford Town & Campton it’s a jump up the table into fifth slot after they won 2-1 at bottom of the table Sandy, Andrew Hayday and Louis Taylor netting the vital goals against a lone reply via Jack Webb. With AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College having their game postponed at Marston Shelton Rovers they now tumble down the table from third slot to sixth slot.

Elsewhere, following three straight defeats, Ickwell & Old Warden returned to winning ways with a 4-3 home victory over second from bottom of the table Ampthill Town Reserves.

Lee Threadgold with a brace plus Zak Rowe and Dean Hamilton scored for the home side against Town replies via Jake Webster twice and James Tiller once.

Whilst Stevington ended Wootton Blue Cross’s three game winning run with a 2-0 home win thanks to goals from Keiran Souter and Dan Bentley.

Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford

There is no change at the head of the Division One standings after the top two clubs were gifted three points after their opposition failed to raise a side.

Leaders Queens Park Crescents were awarded a win after a Meltis Albion no-show, and M&DH Clapham Sports by Cople & Bedford SA.

Now in third spot are Totternhoe Reserves who ran out 2-1 home winners over Elstow Abbey. With the match referee failing to show Abbey secretary Nick Snelson saved the day by becoming the man in black for the afternoon and accordingly did a wonderful job, these being the post match words of home secretary Jim Basterfield. Jonny Clarke and Charlie Beary were on the home scoresheet to take them to their fourth consecutive home win against a lone reply from Lucas Banton.

Slipping down the table into fourth are Crawley Green Reserves who were beaten 3-0 at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves. Giovanni Moscaritoio with a brace and a single strike from Anas Bechkoum took the Town to their fourth win on the bounce.

Henlow saw their eight game unbeaten run brought to an end when losing 5-3 at The 61FC Luton Reserves who were gaining their first home win of the season. Tim Akereie scored four times and Ryan McEvoy once to bring up the home nap hand against replies via the penalty spot from Paul Wright plus strikes from Russell Ayles and Matthew Rumbellow.

Elsewhere Westoning took their unbeaten ways up to three games with a 2-1 home victory over Old Bradwell United Reserves thanks to goals from Thomas Cooksley and Lewis Cooksley against a lone reply via Colm Rooney.

Division Two

The lone game of the afternoon saw Atletico Europa run out 3-1 home winners over Caldecote Reserves who are still awaiting their first away win of the season. Taden Jankovic with a brace and Paddy Alenanji netted for the home side against a lone reply from Adam Legate.

Division Three

Bedford Albion are up into third spot in the standings and unbeaten in their last six league starts after netting a 3-2 home win over league leaders Wilstead Reserves who were losing a league game for the first time in nine starts.

Jack Brown, Steve Slater and Dan Jeffries were the home marksmen against Wilstead replies via Shaun Winconek and Liam Phillps.

Division Four

CS Rovers are now back onto the top of the Division Four league table following their 7-3 home victory over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A.

Connor Darocha led the way with four goals, joined on the scoresheet by Joe Lydon, Ruari Griffin and Joe Campion against Town replies via Connor Barclay, Jesse Sindu and Gavin Cheema.

Jubilee Cup Group A

AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves lost out on their chances of making the last 16 when beaten 2-0 at home by group winners Potton Town for whom Chris Moore and Chris Cooper netted.

Jubilee Cup Group B

The final scheduled game of the series failed to happen after Clifton failed to raise a side to visit group winners Riseley Sports.

Jubilee Cup Group C

The dead rubber game between Kempston Athletic and Sandy Reserves went to the hosting Athletic with a 2-1 victory. Sunny Ram and Sean Lawrence scored the vital goals against a lone reply from Steven Wilson.

Jubilee Cup Group D

Caldecote A were to claim their place in the last 16 by winning 8-0 at Dinamo Flitwick. Tony Norman with a hat-trick was joined on the scoresheet by Tom Dupey who netted twice alongside single goals for Jamie Paterson, James Fuller and Gary Allum.

Stevington Reserves failed to raise a side to visit group winners Cranfield United Reserves.

Jubilee Cup Group E

Harlington were to claim their place in the last 16 after running out 3-0 home winners over group winners Flitwick Town Reserves. Shea Gentle-King, Abdul Sikdar and Ben Whalley scored the vital goals.

Whilst Marston Shelton Rovers claimed a 6-1 victory at White Eagles, Gary Russon leading the way with a hat-trick and joined on the scoresheet by an own goal plus strikes from Ross Milton and Dale Maiciw against a lone Eagles reply from Marcia Ptak.

Jubilee Cup Group F

Renhold United Reserves kept their last 16 hopes alive with a 7-3 home victory over Flitwick Town A. Michael France scored four times, Justin Ludman twice and Thomas O’Neill the once against Town replies via David Lyons, Stuart Kemp and Craig Phillips.

Jubilee Cup Group G

Sandy Albion know their place in the last 16 is still in the balance despite recording a 3-1 home victory over Wootton Village. David Smith scored twice and Jonny Stratford once against a lone Village reply from Lewis Aitken.

Henlow Reserves kept their last 16 hopes alive with a 3-0 home victory over Sundon Park Rangers who themselves could still yet make the last 16, James Campbell with a brace plus Robbie Bratchell netting the vital goals.

Jubilee Cup Group H

For group leaders Wixams it was a 6-2 home victory over Shefford Town & Campton A . Gareth White with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Gareth Loadman, Adam Jellis, Kirk McKinley and Dan Lawrence against Town replies via Liam Radley and Mike Castle.

Second place Lea Sports PSG won 5-2 at Lidlington United Sports. Joe Hannem scored twice alongside single goals for Josh Smith, Will Tyler and Richard Wyatt which were only replied twice by single goals from United’s Dale Crocker and John Webber.