Flitwick extend Bedfordshire League lead

Flitwick Town’s lead in the Premier Division supported by Sportsform is up to two points after they extended their winning run to four games with a 3-2 home victory over Renhold United.

Phil Matthews with a brace plus Daniel Stafford scored the vital goals against United replies from Alex Liburd and Andy Jones.

Caldecote v Kempston Rovers Development. Picture: David Kay. PNL-171101-102829002

This defeat saw United tumble from second to fifth place in the league standings.

Now up into second are Caldecote who ran out 2-1 home winners over Kempston Rovers Development thanks to strikes from Tom Wallace and Nicky Albone against a lone Rovers reply from Patrick Asare.

Whilst just a point behind them in third spot are AFC Oakley M&DH who were 4-2 home winners over Marston Shelton Rovers. Matt Barnes scored three times and Robbie Alder once against Rovers replies via Wes Burrows and Harry Barker.

The biggest win of the day was to go the way of now fourth place AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College who made it five wins on the bounce with a 8-1 victory over bottom of the table Sandy.

It was the visitors, via James Presland, who took the lead before the home side struck back, Courtney Boughton leading the way with a hat-trick. Joining him on the scoresheet with single strikes were Dan Green, Justin Newman, Mike Stephenson, Ben Luke and Colby Smith.

For sixth place Wilstead it was only a share of the points from a 3-3 draw at second from bottom of the table Wootton Blue Cross. Jamie Rodd with a brace plus Robert Odell scored for the home side against Wilstead replies via Kevin Butler, Adam Budek and Luke Pursey.

Whilst seventh place Shefford Town & Campton were beaten 4-2 at Sharnbrook. Jim Burnside with a hat-trick plus Louis Green scored the home goals against Town replies via Jake Renney from the penalty spot and Ryan Lewis.

Cranfield United extended their winning run to three games with a 5-0 home win over Ickwell & Old Warden. David Adderson with a brac ewas joined on the scoresheet to bring up the nap hand by Martin Holland, Liam Whitmee-Craig and Luke Gray.

Whilst Stevington chalked up their first home win of the season when defeating Ampthill Town Reserves 3-1. Dan Bentley, Kieran Souter and Aaron Hewitt netting the vital goals against a lone Town reply from Aaron Ramsey.

Division One

Queens Park Crescents’ lead at the head of Division One is now up to six points after they retained their unbeaten away run with a 5-1 victory at Elstow Abbey where all the goals came in the second half. Shahinur Rahman with a brace plus strikes from Mohammed Abbass, Shazed Satter and Luke Sozzo brought up the nap hand against a lone Abbey reply from Jamie Carter.

For second place Crawley Green Reserves it was a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Shefford Town & Campton Reserves. Scott Frusciante fired the visitors ahead before Aaron Pearson netted to see the teams level at 1-1 by the half-time whistle.

However the second period belonged to Shefford with Jordan Greenwood netting twice and Dan Bright once to see the Town after two straight defeats return to winning ways.

In third are Totternhoe Reserves who ran out 4-0 home winners over The 61FC Luton Reserves. Joe Smith scored twice alongside single strikes from Jack Capehorn and Calum Burgess.

Whilst now in fourth place are Henlow who took their unbeaten ways up to seven games with a 5-1 victory at Meltis Albion. Paul Wright with a hat-trick was joined on the scoresheet by strikes from Antony Bowskill and Sam Crow against a lone Albion reply from Gary Townsend.

Elsewhere, AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves now find themselves in eighth spot following their 3-1 home win over Westoning who were falling to their fifth consecutive defeat.

Elliot West, Anas Bechkourn and Delroy Phillips the Town goalscorers against a lone reply from Byn Reynolds.

Whilst Old Bradwell United Reserves were the 3-0 winners at Cople & Bedford SA thanks to a brace from Adam Mills and a single strike from Reis Wilson.

Bedforshire FA Junior Cup Quarter-Finals.

This season’ Bedfordshire FA Junior Cup Final will once again be an all Bedfordshire County League affair after Riseley Sports saw off Luton District & South Beds League FC Koran 3-0 at Gold Street with goals from James Cooke, Mitchell Crook and Jake Hislop.

Joining them in the hat for the semi-final draw will be Cranfield United Reserves and Flitwick Town Reserves. United, with goals from Adam Kerr, Tom Parker and Jack Sharman-Dodd were 3-1 winners at Henlow Reserves for whom James Campbell netted.

Whilst the Town were 2-1 home winners over Potton Town, Jonathan Duckett and Mark Bartlett seeing their goals only replied to once by Steve Swain.

The fourth team in that hat will only be known following a Beds FA enquiry after the referee abandoned the tie between Renhold United Reserves and Caldecote A some five minutes before the final whistle. At the time United were leading 2-1 with goals from Michael France and Justin Ludman against a lone reply via Garry Allum.

Division Two

The lone game of the day saw Sundon Park Rovers pick up their first away points of the season to climb out of the drop zone with a 2-1 victory at Houghton Athletic. Chris Scott and Nick Buttigeig on the Rovers scoresheet against a lone Athletic reply via Ciaran Dolan.

Division Three

Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves now find themselves in second spot and just four points behind leaders Wilstead Reserves after netting a 4-0 home win over Wootton Village. Gary Russon scored twice alongside single strikes from Kieran Day and Carl Borromeo.

Whilst Sandy Albion were 4-3 home winners over White Eagles. Liam Brophy, Luke Rudd, Dan Whitten and a penalty from Joe Willis marked the Albion scoresheet against Eagles replies from Arkadiusz Boruch, Wojciech Plizga and Maciej Czuba.

Division Four

With CS Rovers away on Jubilee Cup duty their placed at the head of the Division Four league table was to disappear and be taken over by Clifton after they retained their seasons 100% away record with a 4-3 victory at Stevington Reserves.

Charlie Watson with a brace plus strikes from Adam Norris and Dylan Donaldson outweighed home goals from Jamie Endersby twice and Sam Nightingale once.

Whilst after three straight home defeats Harlington returned to winning ways on home soil with a 7-4 win over Dinamo Flitwick who were going down to their fifth consecutive defeat.

Ben Whalley and Shea Gentle-King both grabbed hat-tricks alongside a single strike from Reginald Miongoti against four in reply from Dinamo’s Dale Goldie.

Jubilee Cup Group B

Atletico Europa all but guaranteed themselves a place in the final knock out last 16 stage after running out 4-1 home winners over Bedford Albion. Paddy Alemanji with a hat-trick was joined on the scoresheet by Ric Bulzis against a lone Albion reply via Jamie Henson.

Jubilee Cup Group C

Likewise in Group C, CS Rovers are as good as in the last 16 after running out 4-3 home winners over Kempston Athletic. Connor Darocha with a brace plus goals from James Gray and Ruairi Griffin were being to by Athletic’s Josh Pierre St Clair twice and Sunny Ram once.

For certain into the last 16 are Caldecote Reserves following their 5-1 home win over Sandy Reserves. Carl Heath, Tom Depuy, Jamie Richardson, Jack Stagg and Joe Baker all finding the back of the net against a lone reply via Aiden London.

Jubilee Cup Group F

Wilstead Reserves are now three points clear at the head of the Group F table after netting a 4-0 home win over Flitwick Town A. Shaun Winconek with a brace being joined on the scoresheet by Liam Fenton and Joe Sullivan.

Jubilee Cup Group H

Wixams still lead the way at the head of the Group H table after winning 9-1 at Shefford Town & Campton A. Gareth White netted five times alongside an own goal plus strikes from Ed Hawkes, Jack Perry and Jonny Cockram against a lone home reply via Liam Radley.

Whilst second place Lea Sports PSG were 5-3 home winners over Lidlington United Sports. Josh Smith, Rob Hennem, Will Tyler, Rhys Holding and Joe Hennem netting to bring up the nap hand against United replies from John Webber, Luke Warner and Rob Foot.