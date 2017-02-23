Flitwick demolish Sandy to stay clear in Bedfordshire League

Flitwick Town remain four points clear at the head of the Premier Division supported by Sportsform league table after winning 7-0 at Sandy on Saturday.

Josh Reynolds with a brace was joined on the Town scoresheet by Ritchie Bevan, Will Scutt, Gareth Fossey, Joe O’Donnell and Andy Dadd.

Reigning champions AFC Oakley M&DH remain in second after taking their unbeaten sequence to six games with a 2-1 home victory over fourth place Renhold United. Jack Weeden and Nathan Aulsberry netted the all important goals against the United reply from Alex Eade.

For third place Wilstead it was an end to their four game unbeaten home run when beaten 3-1 by a Stevington side who were winning game number four on the bounce. Keiran Souter, Lawrence Bentham plus an own goal marked the winners’ scoresheet against a lone reply from Shaun Winconek.

Fifth place Caldecote’s title hopes took another knock when being held to a 1-1 draw at Sharnbrook. Patrick Mulvihill was on the home scoresheet and Jack Boyd netting for the visitors .

Whilst Shefford Town & Campton in sixth returned to winning ways when a single goal from Ryan Lewis took them to a 1-0 home win over Marston Shelton Rovers.

Meanwhile, Ampthill Town Reserves remain in the bottom two after losing 3-1 at Cranfield United who were recording their fourth home win on the bounce. Joe Sames, Martin Holland and David Adderson were on the United scoresheet against a lone Town reply via Jack Webster.

Wootton Blue Cross extended their unbeaten home run to four games with a share of the points from a 1-1 draw with Ickwell & Old Warden, Graham Anderson netting for the Blue Cross and Ashley Boness replying from the penalty spot for the visitors.

Bedfordshire FA Senior Trophy Semi-Final

AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College will now face The 61 FC Luton in the Beds FA Senior Trophy final after a 51st minute goal from Delroy Phillips took them to a 1-0 home win over Kempston Rovers Development.

Bedfordshire FA Intermediate Cup Semi-Final

There will be no Bedfordshire Football League representation in this season’s Beds FA Intermediate Cup Final after both Tottenhoe Reserves and Shefford Town & Campton Reserves fell at the last hurdle. Town went down 1-0 at AFC Dunstable Under 21s and The Totts were beaten 2-0 at home by Potton United Reserves for whom Jamie Wills and Sam Kelly netted the vital goals.

Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford

For leaders Queens Park Crescents it was an end to their nine game unbeaten run when beaten 2-1 at home by now third place Crawley Green Reserves, Sam Pemberton and Charlie Clayton on the Crawley scoresheet against a lone home reply via Shazad Sattar.

Taking full advantage were Henlow who closed the gap on the Crescents to just seven points after netting a 3-1 home victory over Old Bradwell United Reserves. Martin Standon netted all three goals against a lone reply via Martin Wells.

Elsewhere fifth place M&DH Clapham Sports returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves, Glen Tumulty netting twice and Marko Tobxic the once.

Meltis Albion have now lost their last seven away starts after being beaten 3-1 at Cople & Bedford SA. Ollie Hughes with a hat-trick doing all the damage against a lone Albion reply via Gary Townsend.

Division Two

Wixams remain a point clear in Division Two after winning 3-1 at Houghton Athletic, Gareth Loadman netting twice and Jonny Cockram the once against a lone Athletic reply via Benn Hayward.

Atletico Europa remain in second place following their own 3-1 victory at Potton Town who have now failed to win any of their last seven home starts. Percy Chagwiza, Ric Bulzis and Martin Vinter were on the Europa scoresheet against a lone Town reply from Tom Pyman.

Riseley Sports were beaten for the first time in nine outings and now exchange third and fourth spots with Cranfield United Reserves who duly beat them 2-0 at Gold Street. Josh Bassett and Ryan Collis netting the all important goals.

Flitwick Town Reserves and AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Mark Bartlett from the penalty spot netting for the Town and Luke Jackman on the scoresheet for M&DH.

Hertfordshire FA Junior Cup Semi-Final

Lea Sports were to fall at the final hurdle when beaten 3-0 by Hertford & District League Division One club Mill Lane. Chris Wells fired the Lane ahead in the 36th minute which was doubled by a header from Jamie Curtis in the 65th minute before substitute Thomas Byrne completed the scoring three minutes from time.

Jubilee Cup Group C

Caldecote Reserves now know they will top the Group C table after winning 4-2 at Kempston Athletic, Josh St Clair Pierre and Nicholas Ememe netting for the Athletic whilst Jack Stagg and Carl Heath both netted twice for the visitors.

Jubilee Cup Group G

Henlow Reserves duly booked their passage into the last 16 of this seasons Jubilee Cup by winning 2-0 at Wootton Village thanks to goals from Andy Newton and Gareth Brown.

Division Three

Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves find themselves back on the top of the Division Three standings after netting a 5-3 home win over White Eagles. Kieran Day with a brace was joined on the Rovers scoresheet by Mark Champkin, Jake Cullum and Dale Maiciw to bring up the nap hand against Eagles replies via Jacek Tereszkiewilz twice and Arkadiusz Boruch once.

However, they are just a point clear of the non-playing Wilstead Reserves, who have played one game fewer, and just three points clear of third place Renhold United Reserves who have played three games fewer after they won 3-1 at Shefford Town & Campton A. JP Stribling netted twice and Henry Masih once for United against a lone home reply via Jacob Busse.

Elsewhere local bragging rights went to Sandy Albion with a 2-1 win at Caldecote A. Liam Brophy and Luke Rudd were on the Albion scoresheet against a home reply from Nicky Thomas.

Division Four

CS Rovers are now unbeaten in their last seven starts and four points clear at the head of Division Four table after running out 7-1 home winners over Lidlington United Sports. Connor Darocha and Jamie Gray both scored braces and were joined on the Rovers scoresheet by Daniel McNamara, Joseph Lydon and Luke Roddy.

The biggest win of the day belonged to Harlington who won 15-0 at Dinamo Flitwick. Shea Gentle-King scored six times, Liam John and Farrel Whitman weighing in with hat-tricks to go alongside single strikes from Reginard Miongoti, Lewis Gibbs and Ben Whalley.

Clifton’s promotion hopes took a knock when they were beaten 5-2 at home by Stevington Reserves. Simon Ellis with a hat-trick was joined on the winners scoresheet by Matthew Warwick and Clinton Tatham against home replies via Charlie Watson and Joe Marshall.

Now unbeaten in their last four home starts are AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A who ran out 4-0 home winners over now second from bottom of the table Sandy Reserves, Ali Ahmed, Simao Fala, Ayden Ashraf and Farid Mirzal netting the goals to do the damage.