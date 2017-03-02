Flitwick beat Ampthill in derby to stay clear in Bedfordshire League

BEDFORDSHIRE LEAGUE

Phil Matthews, Ian Buckingham and Josh Reynolds scored the vital goals against an own goal plus a strike from Sam Johnson in reply as Ampthill slumped to their seventh consecutive away defeat.

Sandy Reserves v CS Rovers. Picture: David Kay. PNL-170103-122732002

Still keeping up the chase in second are last season’s champions AFC Oakley M&DH who took their unbeaten run to seven games when winning 4-1 at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College.

Nathan Aulsberry netted twice to go alongside single goals from George Cox and Michael Cox against a lone home reply via Ryan Smith.

Now in third are Renhold United who won 2-0 at Cranfield United to end the home clubs four game winning home run. Gary Watson and Jason Allison converted the goals to take them above Wilstead who were beaten 2-0 at Marston Shelton Rovers for whom Jim Burraway and Paul Garrett found the back of the net.

The highest score of the day went the way of Stevington who ran out 6-2 home winners over bottom of the table Sandy to extend their winning ways up to five games. Kieran Souter and Tom Roberts both scored twice and were joined on the scoresheet by Ben Walsh and Reece Williams against Sandy replies via Phil Bealle and Matt Johnson.

Wootton Blue Cross are unbeaten in their last four starts after winning 3-1 at Kempston Rovers Development. Will Wright with a brace plus Lui Sarrington netting the Blue Cross goals against the lone Rovers reply via Sam Smith.

Britannia Cup 1st Round

The opening Britannia Cup action of the 2016-17 season saw Shefford Town & Campton run out 5-0 winners at Sharnbrook. Ryan Lewis led the way with a hat-trick and the nap hand brought up with single strikes from Jake Renney and Liam Beaumont.

Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford

Queens Park Crescents now hold a eight point lead in Division One supported by Wests Citroen after retaining their unbeaten away record when winning 3-0 at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves.

Shahinur Rahman shooting them ahead in the last action of the opening half before a brace of goals from Mohammed Jabber in the 70th and 83rd minutes sealed the points for the Crescents.

Now in second are Crawley Green Reserves who were 4-0 home winners over Elstow Abbey - Cameron Veazey, Henry Mungwira, Tom Barrett and George Hewitt netting the goals.

It sees them swap places in the table with Henlow who needed to come from three goals behind to earn a point from a 3-3 draw at Cople & Bedford SA. Gary Canzano with a brace plus a strike from Ollie Hughes shot the SA ahead until two goals from Paul Wright and a single strike from Stephen Bradshaw had even matters up by the final whistle.

The biggest win of the day going to fourth place Totternhoe Reserves who claimed home win number five on the bounce with a 6-1 home victory over Old Bradwell United Reserves. Joe Smith leading the way with a hat-trick, Tom Howson netting twice and Jonny Clarke once against a lone United reply from Dan Smith.

Elsewhere, The 61FC Luton Reserves claimed their third win on the bounce with a 4-2 home victory over Meltis Albion who were losing their eighth consecutive away game. Jay Sharp and Timmy Akerere both netting twice against Albion replies via Gary Townsend and Clive Batcholar.

Division Two

Wixams’ lead in Division Two is now up to two points despite them being held to a 2-2 home draw by Cranfield United Reserves. Jonny Cockham and Rob Malcolm on the home scoresheet against United replies via Adam Woodin and James Kelly McLellan.

The leaders’ points margin increased after second place Atletico Europa were beaten 3-7 at home by now third place Riseley Sports who were retaining their unbeaten away ways.

Jack Healy with a hat-trick, Scott Mann with a brace plus single goals from Sam Harrison and Adam Poole marked the winners scoresheet against home replies via Paddy Alimanji twice and Ric Bulzis once.

Also keeping up their promotion challenge were fifth place Flitwick Town Reserves who ran out 1-0 home winners over Caldecote Reserves thanks to a goal from Dan Abberley.

The shock result of the afternoon saw Lea Sports PSG defeated in league action for the first time this season when beaten 8-0 at Houghton Athletic. Ali Mohaydeen scored five times alongside an own goal plus single strikes from Nathan Prime and Dan Dawkins.

Elsewhere, AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves are now unbeaten in their last four starts following their 1-0 home win over Potton Town, Sean Hendry netting the vital goal.

Division Three

Wilstead Reserves are once again leaders of Division Three following their 8-1 home victory over Kempston Athletic and defeat for Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves at Sandy Albion.

Joe Sullivan and Ben Ward both with braces were joined on the Wilstead scoresheet by Lewis Duffield, Liam Philip, Lino Altieri and Alex Russell against a lone Athletic reply from Josh St Clair Pierre.

Whilst goals from Jack Willis and Liam Brophy took Sandy Albion to a 2-1 win over the Rovers for whom Lewis Steele netted.

However, perhaps the new title favorites are now third Bedford Albion who took their unbeaten stretch to eight games with a 5-1 home victory over Shefford Town & Campton A who were losing their sixth game on the bounce.

Paul Babbington with a hat-trick plus strikes from Jack Brown and Adam Lewis brought up the nap hand against a lone Town reply from Michael Castle.

Elsewhere, White Eagles returned to winning ways with a 4-2 home victory over Caldecote A. Arkadiusz Boruch with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by an own goal plus a strike from Vaglie Grosv against Caldecote replies from James Whitmore and Neil Giles.

Division Four

Henlow Reserves missed the chance to close the gap on league leaders CS Rovers to just a single point when beaten 2-0 at home by AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A who were winning for the first time in four outings.

Kurtis Alleyne netted both goals to do the damage.

Harlington took their unbeaten sequence to seven games with a 7-2 home victory over bottom of the table Lidlington United Sports. Farrell Whitman with a brace joined on the scoresheet by single goals from Shea Gentle-King, Ben Whalley, Reginard Miongoti, Aaron Morgan and Lewis Gibbs against United replies via Jay Peachey and Gary Dearman.

Jubilee Cup Group C

This dead rubber game saw Sandy Reserves beaten 2-6 at home by CS Rovers.

Luke Roddy notched a brace plus strikes from Connor Darocha, Daniel Mcmamara, Mark Moriarty and Jamie Gray on the Rovers scoresheet, against home replies via Andy Barker and Steven Wilson.

Jubilee Cup Group G

Sundon Park Rovers claimed the final last 16 place in this season’s Jubilee Cup at the expense of Sandy Albion with a 2-1 home victory over Wootton Village. Shane Roberts and Lewis Reed got the goals against a lone Village reply via Lewis Aitken.