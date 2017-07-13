FA draws are announced for Eagles and co

Bedford Town will be at home to Swaffham Town or Rothwell Corinthians in the FA Cup preliminary round after the draws were announced last week.

Kempston Rovers will visit Huntingdon Town or Newport Pagnell Town, with the matches on Saturday, August 19, and £1,925 going to the victors.

In the Buildbase FA Trophy preliminary round, Kempston host Hythe Town, as the Eagles are away to VCD Athletic on Saturday, October 7 with £3,000 to the winner.

Victory for Kempston would see them visit Leatherhead in the first round qualifying as Bedford would travel to either Brentwood Town or South Park.

The games take place on Saturday, October 28 with £3,250 up for grabs.

In the Buildbase FA Vase first round qualifying on Saturday, September 9, Ampthill Town visit New College Swindon with Wootton Blue Cross at home to London Lions and Bedford FC away to Buckingham Athletic.

The winners take home £550 and the losers £175.

A win for Wootton would see them host Codicote, with Ampthill at home to Clanfield 85 or Holmer Green and Bedford entertaining either AFC Hayes or Hatfield Town, with £725 for the winners and £250 for the losers.

The FA Youth Cup first round qualifying sees Kempston visit Wellingborough Town.

>> The Eagles welcomed four more additions last week too as Dylan Gittens, George Brinkman, Ronayne Marsh-Brown and Ryan Auger all signed terms.

Jon Taylor’s side were beaten 2-1 at home by League Two Luton Town on Saturday, Lee Roache on target.

They host Dagenham & Redbridge this weekend and visit Eynesbury Rovers on Tuesday night.

>> Bedford FC continued their preparation this week by recruiting goalkeeper Curtis Sterling from Ampthill and young midfielder Cameron Edwin.

The B’s were defeated 1-0 in their opening friendly against Rothwell Corinthians on Saturday.

A game of two halves saw Rothwell take the lead in the first period, but Bedford were unlucky not to level when Tyrone Kelly was clattered in the box only for no penalty to be awarded.

The second half however was a different affair when the B’s went to three at the back as they piled the pressure on, but saw Kelly’s goal disallowed for a foul.

This Saturday Bedford travel to Olney.

>> Kempston begin their warm-up schedule at home to Stotfold this weekend.