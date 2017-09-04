FA CUP: Rovers drawn at home to Bulls

Kempston Rovers have been given a plum draw in the FA Cup second qualifying round as they host host former Football League side Hereford at Hillgrounds.

The Bulls currently ply their trade in the Southern League Premier Division, just one step above Kempston, and thrashed Godalming 8-0 to reach this stage at the weekend.

Kempston earned their place in the draw with a 2-1 win over Wisbech Town of the United Counties League on Saturday.

Wisbech nearly took the lead with 20 minutes on the clock, Billy Smith’s curling shot striking the far post and, thankfully, dropping into keeper Martin Conway’s grasp.

Josh Ford saw his shot blocked by the feet of Conway, while in first half stoppage time, Kempston hit the post as well, as Seb Simpson’s delicate chip came back of the woodwork.

In the second half, Rovers’ clearest chance of the game came in the 55th minute as Ash Fuller’s cross found Jake Newman in the area only for the in-form forward to miss his kick completely.

Kempston began to press, as chances came and went for Newman and Sam Johnson, plus a speculative overhead effort from Robbie Goodman too.

Shortly after the hour mark, Nathan Tshikuna was introduced for Rovers in an attempt to gain more creativity and within five minutes the winger had already hit the side netting.

With 20 minutes to go, the game changed completely, as Johnson was withdrawn for Michael Lyon and he rose highest to head home Fuller’s corner that was knocked back by Alex Stoyles.

Then on 75 minutes, Josh Sturniolo was introduced from the bench for his Rovers debut, as Newman and Callum Lewis both went close.

Only five minutes later, Kempston had their second as Tshikuna found Fuller, who slipped the ball through to Newman and he cared clear to beat the keeper.

In the closing stages, Wisbech pulled one back through the impressive Smith, but despite late shouts by the visitors for a handball in the area, it was Kempston who went through to the next tie due to be played on the weekend of September 16.

Rovers: Conway, McNulty, Simpson, Goodman, Stoyles, Fryer, Boland, Lewis, Newman, Johnson, Fuller.

Subs: Sturniolo, Tshikuna, Lyon.

Attendance: 161.

Star man: Nathan Tshikuna.