FA CUP: Kempston ready for Hereford clash

Kempston Rovers face Hereford in the FA Cup second qualifying round at Hillgrounds this afternoon.

The visitors were formed in December 2014 after the collapse of Hereford United.

In the summer of 2015 they took a place in the Midland Football League, whoch they won with a points haul of 108.

Their second season was in the Southern League Division One South West, where they were runaway champions with 107 points.

Hereford boast a level of support that most clubs in the Southern League can only dream of, their average gate so far this season is over 2,000 more than several sides in League Two.

Two men to watch for Hereford are Rob Purdie, who was one of the first players to sign up for the new club from the ashes of the old and John Mills who is a goal machine, scoring 100 in two seasons.

The old Hereford United have plenty of FA Cup pedigree, with Ronnie Radford and that goal against Newcastle, but since their foundation, Hereford have entered the competition once, last season.

Hereford arrive at Hillgrounds having taken 11 points from their six league games so far to sit ninth in the Southern League Premier table.

A special programme will be issued for this game, priced at £2. Programmes will be numbered and one lucky number will be drawn at random to win a prize.

Entry prices are £9 for adults, £5 concessions and £1 for U16s