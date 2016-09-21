FA CUP: Kempston go out after replay

Kempston Rovers were knocked out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night after a second round qualifying replay defeat at Burgess Hill Town.

The Walnut Boys had seen a late goal deny them of a place in the next stage at the weekend, drawing 1-1, and they couldn’t progress against their Ryman League Premier Division opponents.

Hastings threatened first, Jack Brivio inches wide, before they took the lead moments before half time when Leon Redwood’s free kick was headed home by Sam Fisk from close range.

After the break, the Hillians doubled their advantage, with Redwood once again setting up centre-half Fisk once again to beat Martin Conway.

Tyrell Richardson-Brown put the result out of sight with 15 minutes left, although Kempston did have a consolation through Damon Herbert late on, as Hill went through to face Cadbury Heath FC.

On Saturday, Kempston were under pressure in the early stages when Daniel Thompson fired wide and then Redwood was close from range.

In front of 167 spectators, the Walnut Boys broke the deadlock on 37 minutes when Dom Marsala’s looping cross was volleyed home by Jamaine Ivy from eight yards.

They came close to a second moments later, while after the break, Pat Harding’s lob flew wide for Hill.

Although both sides looked dangerous, neither keeper was tested until substitute Curtis Gayler’s header drew a good stop from Conway.

However, with five minutes to go, Fisk’s long throw wasn’t cleared and substitute Chris Smith stabbed the ball into the roof of the net.

Kempston are back in league action this weekend when they host Egham Town, before travelling to Potters Bar Town on Tuesday night.