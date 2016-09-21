FA CUP: Kempston go out after replay

Jamaine Ivy scored for Kempston in the 1-1 draw with Burgess Hill on Saturday

Kempston Rovers were knocked out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night after a second round qualifying replay defeat at Burgess Hill Town.

