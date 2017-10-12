England experience was an unbelievable one for Brittain

Playing for England was an experience that will live long in the memory for Callum Brittain.

The 19-year-old defender burst onto the scene for MK Dons this season, earning him a shock call-up to the U20s last month - a call-up even his dad didn't believe until he saw it officially announced.

While his inclusion in Keith Downing's squad was surprise enough for the Bedford-born player, being named in the starting line-up against Italy and providing two assists in the 5-1 victory, and getting another half an hour in the 4-0 win over Czech Republic was beyond anything Brittain could have expected.

"It was an unbelievable experience and one I won't forget," Brittain said. "Just to get out there and put on the shirt and to get some minutes was unbelievable.

"It was crazy, walking out, singing the national anthem. I was buzzing, it was a thrill to be out there playing for my country. It was crazy!"

Brittain's first taste of international football was also one of the first times he has played football away from Stadium MK. Other than a short loan spell in Iceland with Throttur Reykjavik, Brittain has only played for Dons, and he admitted playing alongside other English youngsters has given him a great appreciation for the game.

He said: "All I've known is MK Dons, so to go out and gain experience with other players from other clubs, learning different tactics, being a bit more technical, it was a massive learning curve for me."

