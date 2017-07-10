Eight new faces for Bedford FC

It’s been a busy pre-season so far at Bedford FC with lots of changes both on the pitch and off.

The first-team management staff now comprises boss Russell Jones, Bob Fender as assistant manager, coach Simon Wedd, and coach/performance analyst Michael Malone.

Eight new faces are joining the squad this term too.

Ex-Stevenage and MK Dons academy player Charlie Betts will bring with him a wealth of experience.

Strong centre half Beñat Peña is arriving from the fifth tier of Spanish football, while experienced defender Ash Drummond, previously of Broxborne Borough, is another new addition for the defensive ranks.

Midfielder Ross Airson, who has played at Ampthill, Langford and Stotfold, is on board too.

Highly-rated local player Paul Garrett is someone the club has high hopes for too, while rounding off the summer business, the final three new faces are Jamie Gibson, experienced midfielder Liam Joy and attacker Hameed Lamal.

Meanwhile, several of last year’s squad have been retained: Ben McGrath, Michael Fisher, Sam Smith, Tony Boamah, Tarik Dallas, Brandon MaCrae, Lewis Jones, Martin Hirst, Ryan de Nobrega, Niklay Mandinga, Josh Burnapp, Tyrone Kely, Caleb Wright and Aaron Jarvis.

Pre-season friendlies kicked off at the weekend when Bedford entertained Northamptonshire outfit Rothwell Corinthians at 3pm.

The following Saturday, July 15, they travel to Olney Town (3pm).

On Thursday, July 20, Bedford will entertain St Neots Town Reserves (7.45pm).

Then on Saturday, July 22, they hit the road to face Cranfield United (3pm).

On Thursday, July 27, it’s the battle of Bedfordshire as Bedford host Bedford Town (7.45pm).

Pre-season wraps up on Saturday, July 29,when they host Hatfield Town (3pm).