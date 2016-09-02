Eagles soar away with five goal haul

Bedford Town went goal crazy on Saturday and returned from Beaconsfield SYCOB with a 5-1 victory.

The home keeper conceded a penalty with 17 minutes gone which was converted by Luke Knight.

Ollie McCoy grabbed an equaliser for the hosts but Bedford were 3-1 ahead by by the break with goals from Jemale McKenzie Lowe and Phil Draycott.

Lee Roache scored twice in the second half, one in the final minute, to secure an emphatic victory on the road for the Eagles.

On Monday Bedford were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Bedfordshire rivals Arlesey Town.

Bedford’s strong looking forward line attacked from the beginning but were unable to find a breakthrough before the interval.

The Eagles pressure continued in the second period but a gutsy Arlesey defence held firm.

And they took a surprise lead when Rafe Goodman broke out and found Jack Vasey who fed in Lewis Wilson to slot low past the keeper.

The lead didnt last long though as Bedford launched yet another attack and a cross in from the byline reared up and bounced off Arlesey’s new keeper Bart Pedrycz into the net for an unusual equaliser.

The Eagles now head to Royston Town in the Southern League Division One Central on Saturday.