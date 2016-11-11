Eagles knocked out of the League Cup by St Ives

Bedford Town were knocked out of the League Challenge Cup on Tuesday night with a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at Southern League Premier Division strugglers St Ives Town.

A goalless first half saw the best Eagles chance fall to the feet of Matt Clifford as he could only fire over after an excellent cross on 41 minutes.

After the break, St Ives went ahead with just three minutes gone, with Josh Dawkin producing a calm finish under keeper Ashley Harris at the near post.

Bedford tried to respond, Devante Stanley’s effort blocked for a corner, before the second arrived on 58 minutes when Dubi Ogbonna scored.

St Ives then won a penalty eight minutes later as Ogbonna converted for his second goal of the afternoon, as there was no way back for the Eagles, despite two late chances.

Eagles: Harris, Pickering (Baffour 55), Lawal, Swain, Peters, Knight (C), Stanley, Boland (Karkari 65), McKenzie-Lowe, Tshikuna, Clifford.

Subs not used: Denton, Hull.

Bedford Town saw their seven game unbeaten run ended on Saturday too, falling 2-0 at home to Kidlington.

In front of 173 at the Eyrie, neither side could gain an advantage in the first half with both defences on top.

After the break, it was the visitors who went in front on 74 minutes when Lewis Coyle found the net.

They then sealed victory in stoppage time as Hammed Lawal put through his own goal.

The result saw Bedford drop to 10th in the table and visit 12th placed Egham Town on Saturday.

Eagles: Denton, Stanley, Lawal, Hull (McKenzie-Lowe 46), Peters, Farrell, Baffour, Watkins, Frater, Tshikuna, Boland.

Subs not used: Clifford, Swain, Pickering, Harris.

>> Goalkeeper Sam Wyer has completed his transfer to Biggleswade.