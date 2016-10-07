Eagles knock Kempston out of League Cup

AFC Kempston Rovers were knocked out of the League Challenge Cup after a 2-0 defeat at Bedford Town on Tuesday night.

Goals from Lee Roache (45) and Philip Draycott (89) were enough for the hosts to progress on the evening.

Walnut Boys joint boss Jimmy Stoyles said: “We decided to rest some players as we have had a tough week previously taking seven points from nine in the league.

“We gave a few younger players opportunities while other players needed minutes.”

The Walnut Boys had been involved in a stunning 4-4 draw at Northwood in the Southern League Division One Central on Saturday.

Kempston were trailing 4-0 with just 20 minutes to go and staring at a heavy defeat.

However, Jamaine Ivy pulled one back on 70 minutes, before Seb Simpson made it 4-2 with 11 to go.

It was 4-3 jut 60 seconds later thanks to Danny Watson, before Sam Macrae’s stoppage time strike ensured the visitors escaped with a draw

Stoyles added: “It was a very leggy and forgettable first 50 minutes which resulted in us going 4-0 behind.

“With three changes made this group once again showed its character and positive attitude, scoring four goals in the last 20 minutes.

“This has to be one of best comebacks at this level as we stayed second in the table.”

The Eagles enjoyed an excellent 4-1 victory over Petersfield Town at the weekend.

Nathan Frater put them in front on 16 minutes, before Jordan Geddes levelled (18)

However second half goals from Luke Knight (68, penalty), plus Roache (86) and Draycott (89) was enough to seal victory.

This week, Bedford travel to Hanwell Town in the FA Trophy and Kempston visit Chipstead.